Brad Stevens’ after-timeout plays are so good even the Celtics are surprised

In the Celtics’ Game 3 win over the Cavaliers, one of the decisive factors proved to be Brad Stevens. The Celtics’ coach called three after-timeout plays in the late moments of Sunday’s game that resulted in seven crucial points.

The impact Boston’s talented coach has had isn’t lost on his team. Al Horford, speaking prior to Game 4, shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how Stevens not only manages to catch the opposition off-guard, but also his own players:

Al Horford on Brad’s after-timeout plays in Game 3: “The defense didn’t know it was coming — and we didn’t really know it was coming.” pic.twitter.com/NkRgY13UsE — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 23, 2017