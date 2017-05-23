Enjoy watching LeBron James miss a wide-open dunk
LeBron James, while clearly one of the game’s dynamic players, is in fact human.
In the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he reminded everyone of that by missing what would have been a go-ahead dunk. Going for his characteristic emphatic finish, James wasn’t quite able to control the ball long enough to complete the dunk:
WHOOPS (via IG/houseofhighlights) pic.twitter.com/bbKm8J3W0P
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 24, 2017
Advertisement