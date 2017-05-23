Kyrie Irving’s 42, LeBron’s 34 rally Cavs past Celtics in Game 4

Kyrie Irving of the Cavaliers celebrates a basket late in the fourth quarter of their 112 to 99 win over the Celtics during Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Kyrie Irving of the Cavaliers celebrates a basket late in the fourth quarter of their 112 to 99 win over the Celtics during Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. –Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By
Tom Withers, Associated Press
May 23, 2017

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving took over in the second half and finished with 42 points, LeBron James added 34 and the Cleveland Cavaliers moved within one win of an almost inevitable third date in the Finals with Golden State by rallying to beat the Boston Celtics 112-99 on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Irving stayed on the floor despite rolling his left ankle in the third quarter, when he scored 19 in less than five minutes, and James shook off early foul trouble as the Cavs opened a 3-1 lead in the series.

The defending NBA champions can wrap up their third straight conference title — and a “three-match” against the Warriors — with a win in Game 5 on Thursday night in Boston.

Advertisement

But if Games 3 and 4 are any indication, it won’t be easy.

Fighting to keep their season alive, the Celtics aren’t giving an inch despite playing without All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, who may need surgery on a hip injury.

The Cavs, meanwhile, wouldn’t be on the cusp of the Finals without Irving.

With Cleveland in jeopardy of dropping its second game in a row after James followed an 11-point Game 3 by picking up four first-half fouls, Irving put on a breathtaking one-man show in the third quarter.

Freezing Boston defenders with his dribble and driving to the basket whenever he wanted, Irving made six layups, two 3-pointers and a free throw in a dizzying span of 4:48. He capped his blistering 19-point outburst with a 3 in the final second of the quarter and celebrated at mid-court by pretending to put two pistols back in his holster.

When the horn sounded, Cleveland’s players poured off the bench to greet him. They had to be careful not to knock him off his feet after Irving had put a scare through the frenzied Quicken Loans Arena crowd moments earlier when he stepped on the foot of Boston’s Terry Rozier.

Irving stayed on the floor for several seconds before sitting up and re-tying his left sneaker.

Advertisement

Nothing was keeping him out.

Kevin Love added 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Cavs, now 11-1 in the postseason.

Avery Bradley scored 19 and Jae Crowder 18 for Boston.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue chuckled before the game when he was asked if he planned to say anything to James following his sub-standard performance in Game 3.

“No message,” Lue said. “Just come out, be aggressive, in attack mode like he has been over the last four or five months. Nothing has changed.”

Lue should have warned James to be careful, too, as the superstar picked up four fouls and spent the final 6:46 watching from the bench, unable to help his team.

But beyond James’ foul trouble, the Cavs were having other issues as the Celtics outplayed them at both ends while opening a 16-point lead.

Irving kept Cleveland within striking distance while James was out by scoring 12 points over the final 5:11 of the second quarter.

And in the third quarter, the All-Star guard had James’ back again, keeping the Cavs on their collision course with the Warriors.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Thomas spoke to coach Brad Stevens and told him that he has visited one hip specialist and plans to see more before it’s decided if he needs surgery. Thomas initially injured his hip in March and played the final two months of the regular season before aggravating it during the playoffs. … Stevens started Kelly Olynyk, who had 15 points. … Before the playoffs began, the Celtics were 22-5 at home since Jan. 1. They’re 5-4 in the postseason so far.

Advertisement

Cavaliers: Irving scored 41 in Game 5 of last year’s Finals. … J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel, brought their daughter home after more than five months in the hospital following her premature birth. Smith posted photos on his Instagram account of the couple leaving Hillcrest Hospital with their baby in a stroller. “We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!!” Smith wrote. … Deron Williams played 18 minutes after sustaining a shoulder “stinger” in Game 3.

UP NEXT

The Celtics lost Game 2 at home by 44 and the first two games of the series by a combined 57.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
LeBron James during Game 4.
Boston Celtics
Enjoy watching LeBron James miss a wide-open dunk May 23, 2017 | 10:59 PM
Boston Red Sox
Bogaerts scores twice on wild pitches, Red Sox thump Rangers May 23, 2017 | 10:55 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, left, defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. Thomas did not return in the second half due to a strained right hip. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas visits specialist, surgery undecided May 23, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Brad Stevens during the Eastern Conference Finals.
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens' after-timeout plays are so good even the Celtics are surprised May 23, 2017 | 8:29 PM
Rob Gronkowski played in eight games last season.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski agrees to new deal with Patriots May 23, 2017 | 5:55 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media after an NFL owners meeting, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
NFL
NFL cuts OT from 15 minutes to 10 May 23, 2017 | 5:46 PM
Celtics at Wahlburgers in Cleveland
Boston Celtics
Wahlburgers provided a 'sanctuary' for a few Celtics in Cleveland May 23, 2017 | 4:58 PM
Retired Yankees slugger Babe Ruth warms up with three bats before stepping to the plate at New York's Yankee Stadium, August 21, 1942, as he prepared for a hitting exhibition two days later against retired pitching great Walter Johnson.On Tuesday,Aug.20, Professional Sports Authenticators announced the bat Ruth used to hit the first home run in Yankee Stadium was found after languishing under a bed for two decades. Ruth hit the homer April 18,1923.(AP Photo/Tom Sande) ORG XMIT: NY13 Published in NYT 05/09/06 Published Caption: A new Babe Ruth book relies on the help of his earlier biographers. (Photo by Tom Sande/Associated Press, 1942) Library Tag 07202006 Sidekick Library Tag 03302007 04montville
Boston Red Sox
The contract that sparked the 'Curse of the Bambino' is up for auction May 23, 2017 | 4:30 PM
NFL
Police: Pro Football Hall of Famer found dead at age 48 May 23, 2017 | 2:53 PM
06/22/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox manager John Farrell (left) and team president Dave Dombrowski (right) were chatting in the dugout before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Chicago White Sox in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic: Red Sox-White Sox
Sports Q
Who deserves more blame for Red Sox’ mediocre start: Farrell or Dombrowski? May 23, 2017 | 1:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) celebrates against Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics
LeBron locked in for Game 4 after being locked out in Game 3 May 23, 2017 | 1:43 PM
NFL
NFL loosens up rules to allow some flair in touchdown celebrations May 23, 2017 | 1:12 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 12: The Fenway Park facade is seen through a reflection before the Boston Red Sox game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 12, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox games now available on NESNgo app May 23, 2017 | 12:47 PM
After missing two seasons with injuries, Bronson Arroyo is back on the mound with the Reds.
Boston Red Sox
Bronson Arroyo is the last ‘Idiot’ standing May 23, 2017 | 11:01 AM
There is a specific reason why Avery Bradley points skyward after making a 3-pointer.
Boston Celtics
After heartbreak and healing, dreams come true for Avery Bradley May 23, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Boston Celtics basketball draft picks Jaylen Brown, left, and Guerschon Yabusele, of France, smile at a question during an introductory news conference Friday, June 24, 2016, in Waltham, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Celtics' 2016 first-round draft pick out for summer league May 23, 2017 | 9:50 AM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry points to Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Boston won,99-86.
NBA
Steph Curry on NBA Finals matchup: 'We all know, obviously, who we're going to play' May 23, 2017 | 3:31 AM
MLB
Big league baseball's founding constitution from 1876 to be auctioned May 23, 2017 | 2:50 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) looks to drive against Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics
'He's human': Cavs coach defends LeBron after 'weird' loss May 22, 2017 | 11:36 PM
Nate Driggers argues a technical foul call with referee Ed Rush in October 1996.
Boston Celtics
Ex-Boston Celtic wants verdict tossed in Chicago gun case May 22, 2017 | 10:51 PM
Roger Federer waving after being defeated by Stan Wawrinka at the end of their quarter final match of the 2015 French Tennis Open in Paris.
Tennis
Skipping French Open is a strategy that fits Roger Federer May 22, 2017 | 8:39 PM
Magic Johnson drives past Celtics Larry Bird during the 1984 NBA Finals.
Boston Celtics
LeBron has surpassed Magic as the Celtics' greatest nemesis May 22, 2017 | 7:51 PM
Cleveland, OH May 21, 2017: The Celtics Marcus Smart (left(36) and Al Horford (42) are pictured as time expires in Boston's improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers. The Boston Celtics visited the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game Three of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series at the Quicken Loans Arena. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis)
Boston Celtics
Listen to Al Horford sound off in emotional postgame interview May 22, 2017 | 1:47 PM
Marcus Smart (right) celebrates with Jonas Jerebko after the Celtics' 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sports Q
Did Marcus Smart prove that Isaiah Thomas is expendable? May 22, 2017 | 12:57 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots lies on the ground after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Falcons pass rusher says Tom Brady is at the top of his 'hit list' May 22, 2017 | 12:17 PM
Tom Brady, David Blaine, and Gisele Bundchen in April.
New England Patriots
Remember when Tom Brady fed glass to David Blaine? Wait, there’s more. May 22, 2017 | 11:34 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after shooting the winning basket in their 111 to 108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Here's what the Celtics are saying about their comeback win over Cleveland May 22, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart reacts after hitting a three pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals.
Boston Celtics
This former NBA player says Marcus Smart is clutch, and he would know May 22, 2017 | 11:22 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Jonas Jerebko #8 of the Boston Celtics and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react in the second half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Jonas Jerebko to Kevin Love: 'Stand up. Don't flop.' May 22, 2017 | 9:44 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Watch all 7 of Marcus Smart's 3-pointers in Game 3 May 22, 2017 | 8:41 AM