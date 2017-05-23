Morning sports update: Celtics’ Guerschon Yabusele will miss summer league due to foot surgery

The Celtics and Cavaliers are back in action for Game 4 Tuesday night in Cleveland, while the Red Sox return to Fenway to take on the Rangers.

Source: Guerschon Yabusele has foot surgery, out for summer league: Guerschon Yabusele, a 2016 first-round pick of the Boston Celtics, underwent surgery recently to remove bone spurs from the top of both feet and will not participate in summer league, according to a league source. (ESPN)

Wishing a speedy recovery to @DTP_Mario 🙏Bone spurs can't keep the #dancingbear 👣down for long☘ — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) May 22, 2017

Celtics conduct FaceTime call with injured star Isaiah Thomas after miraculous comeback against Cavaliers: “He was just happy. He was happy. He was excited,” said Avery Bradley, whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the C’s the 111-108 win. “He sent everybody a text, and then Kelly just called him, or he might have been calling Kelly right after the game, so it was nice to see a smile on his face. I just wish he was here.” (WEEI)

Advertisement

Isaiah Thomas’s college coach sees huge upside in adding Markelle Fultz: “Whatever I tell you here, I’m not being biased, I’m being objective,” the coach said. “There’s a lot of positive talk when you talk about Markelle. Markelle can literally play with anybody because he’s skilled enough where him and Isaiah, him and Avery Bradley, him and Marcus Smart, whoever is in the game, Markelle is skilled enough and versatile enough to adapt to whomever he’s playing with.” (Boston Globe)

Amir Johnson might miss Game 4 with shoulder injury: The Celtics could be without center Amir Johnson in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, as he sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder in Game 3, an injury that prevented him from shooting the ball. (Boston Globe)

Amir Johnson did not practice and will have an MRI on his right shoulder today. Uncertain for Game 4. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 22, 2017

Raymond Clayborn elected into Patriots Hall of Fame: Clayborn was a three-time Pro Bowl player (1983, 1985, 1986) during his 13-year Patriots career that extended from 1977 through 1989. (Patriots.com)

Charlie McAvoy’s impressive postseason with Boston Bruins ‘was no fluke’, says BU coach David Quinn: “Once the trade deadline passed and he knew what his future was and where he was going … I thought he was the best defenseman in all of college hockey,” Quinn said. “I thought he really got locked in and played the best hockey he’s ever played at BU and I think he just carried that into the next level.” (Mass Live)