Wahlburgers provided a ‘sanctuary’ for a few Celtics in Cleveland

Cleveland isn’t particularly known as a foodie destination. So you can excuse a few Celtics players for seeking out a hometown chain ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cavaliers.

Along with Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, forwards Kelly Olynyk (who hopefully took normal-sized bites) and Jonas Jerebko opted to lunch at a Wahlburgers in Cleveland — that hasn’t even opened yet.

“Thanks 4 providing a Celtics sanctuary here in Cleveland,” Ainge tweeted Tuesday, tagging the restaurant’s co-owner (and Celtics fan) Donnie Wahlberg, as well as Wahlburgers marketing director Joanne Borzakian Ouellette.

Mark Wahlberg himself attended a preview event at the Ontario Street location last week, where he issued a public plea to his friend LeBron James to “go easy on my Celtics.”

And while Wahlburgers hasn’t cracked the top NBA dining destinations, Jerebko even declared the fast-casual burger chain the “best spot in Cleveland.”