Wahlburgers provided a ‘sanctuary’ for a few Celtics in Cleveland
Cleveland isn’t particularly known as a foodie destination. So you can excuse a few Celtics players for seeking out a hometown chain ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cavaliers.
Along with Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, forwards Kelly Olynyk (who hopefully took normal-sized bites) and Jonas Jerebko opted to lunch at a Wahlburgers in Cleveland — that hasn’t even opened yet.
“Thanks 4 providing a Celtics sanctuary here in Cleveland,” Ainge tweeted Tuesday, tagging the restaurant’s co-owner (and Celtics fan) Donnie Wahlberg, as well as Wahlburgers marketing director Joanne Borzakian Ouellette.
Thanks 4 providing a Celtics sanctuary here in Cleveland @DonnieWahlberg @joanneborzakian #greatfood #GreenRunsDeep pic.twitter.com/u6xmeO6B0p
— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) May 23, 2017
Mark Wahlberg himself attended a preview event at the Ontario Street location last week, where he issued a public plea to his friend LeBron James to “go easy on my Celtics.”
And while Wahlburgers hasn’t cracked the top NBA dining destinations, Jerebko even declared the fast-casual burger chain the “best spot in Cleveland.”
best spot in cleveland having some lunch @Wahlburgers @JWahlly game 4 tn. #NBAPlayoffs2017 pic.twitter.com/oWpCUDYklU
— Jonas Jerebko (@JonasJerebko) May 23, 2017