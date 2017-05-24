8 must-see highlights as the Celtics fall to the Cavs in Game 4

Despite taking a 10-point lead into halftime of Game 4, the Celtics were unable to hang on for another road victory in Cleveland. Kyrie Irving tallied 42 points, including a 21-point eruption in the third quarter as the Cavs climbed out of a double-digit deficit.

Here’s a look at some of the best plays from Game 4, in which the Celtics’ hustle wasn’t quite enough to hold off the Cavs’ 59.5 percent shooting:

Crowder & Bradley (13 PTS apiece) both in double figures at the half for the @Celtics! Catch the 2nd half on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/pmh4IDk5rW — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2017

Not sure what just happened but we'll take it 👊 pic.twitter.com/9v9iSelZsz — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 24, 2017

Jerebko accelerates to the rim for the one handed jam! #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/GKRo3gRA6Z — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2017

Kyrie Irving put up 21 PTS in the 3rd quarter, scoring a @cavs playoff high, 9 field goals.#DEWxNBA pic.twitter.com/Wg7uzyW6tq — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2017