Jaylen Brown on LeBron James’s spin move: ‘It was something’

In almost any scenario, 13-time All Star LeBron James has an advantage over Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown.

Brown has come on strong for the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, but he’s no LeBron. And he’s got even less of a chance against James when the Cleveland superstar is allowed to do this:

👑 schooling the rook pic.twitter.com/jYMUHfH2Kv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2017

Did LeBron carry the ball? Did he double-dribble? After the game, Brown wouldn’t say, though he admitted it probably wasn’t kosher.

Jaylen Brown, on whether that LeBron spin move was a double dribble or carrying, "It was something." #Celtics #Cavaliers — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 24, 2017