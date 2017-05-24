Morning sports update: Avery Bradley says Celtics owe their fans ‘a better performance’ in Game 5

The Celtics have a day to regroup before returning to TD Garden Thursday night for a must-win Game 5, while the Red Sox look to extend their winning streak to three for the first time in over a month.

Facing elimination, Celtics remain a confident bunch as Eastern Conference Finals head back to Boston: “We owe our fans a better performance and we know that,” guard Avery Bradley said after scoring a team-high 19 points in Tuesday night’s loss. “We’re going to play hard. You’re going to see a team playing hard — very hard — the entire game.” (CBS Sports)

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving’s 42, LeBron’s 34 rally Cavs past Celtics in Game 4: Freezing Boston defenders with his dribble and driving to the basket whenever he wanted, Irving made six layups, two 3-pointers and a free throw in a dizzying span of 4:48. He capped his blistering 19-point outburst with a 3 in the final second of the third quarter and celebrated at mid-court by pretending to put two pistols back in his holster. (Boston.com)

Kyrie vs the Celtics in the third quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/UfCL6E3m2l — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 24, 2017

34 points and counting for Uncle Drew! #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/s8FjLxW8jl — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 24, 2017

8 must-see highlights as the Celtics fall to the Cavs in Game 4: Here’s a look at some of the best plays from Game 4, in which the Celtics’ hustle wasn’t quite enough to hold off the Cavs’ 59.5 percent shooting. (Boston.com)

Not sure what just happened but we'll take it 👊 pic.twitter.com/9v9iSelZsz — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 24, 2017

Isaiah Thomas visits specialist, surgery undecided: Thomas, who is done for the season with a right hip injury he sustained in March and aggravated in the playoffs, told Celtics coach Brad Stevens that he intends to get “one or two more opinions” before a course of action is set. (Boston.com)

Bogaerts scores twice on wild pitches, Red Sox thump Rangers: Bogaerts had three RBIs and twice scored on wild pitches, Dustin Pedroia had a two-run double during a four-run sixth inning and the Red Sox beat the Rangers 11-6 on Tuesday night. (Boston.com)

Advertisement

Dave Dombrowski backs manager John Farrell: “Well we won a divisional crown last year,’’ Dombrowski said. “He managed very well for us at the time. I think that John, as well as everybody else, is frustrated by our performance and that we haven’t taken off, but we’re not buried either. I mean we’re four games out of first place and we really haven’t been in a flow.” (Boston Globe)