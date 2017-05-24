Morning sports update: Avery Bradley says Celtics owe their fans ‘a better performance’ in Game 5

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 23: Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics drives against JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Avery Bradley drives against J.R. Smith in the first quarter during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. –Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By
8:04 AM

The Celtics have a day to regroup before returning to TD Garden Thursday night for a must-win Game 5, while the Red Sox look to extend their winning streak to three for the first time in over a month.

Facing elimination, Celtics remain a confident bunch as Eastern Conference Finals head back to Boston: “We owe our fans a better performance and we know that,” guard Avery Bradley said after scoring a team-high 19 points in Tuesday night’s loss. “We’re going to play hard. You’re going to see a team playing hard — very hard — the entire game.” (CBS Sports)

Kyrie Irving’s 42, LeBron’s 34 rally Cavs past Celtics in Game 4: Freezing Boston defenders with his dribble and driving to the basket whenever he wanted, Irving made six layups, two 3-pointers and a free throw in a dizzying span of 4:48. He capped his blistering 19-point outburst with a 3 in the final second of the third quarter and celebrated at mid-court by pretending to put two pistols back in his holster. (Boston.com)

8 must-see highlights as the Celtics fall to the Cavs in Game 4: Here’s a look at some of the best plays from Game 4, in which the Celtics’ hustle wasn’t quite enough to hold off the Cavs’ 59.5 percent shooting. (Boston.com)

Isaiah Thomas visits specialist, surgery undecided: Thomas, who is done for the season with a right hip injury he sustained in March and aggravated in the playoffs, told Celtics coach Brad Stevens that he intends to get “one or two more opinions” before a course of action is set. (Boston.com)

Bogaerts scores twice on wild pitches, Red Sox thump Rangers: Bogaerts had three RBIs and twice scored on wild pitches, Dustin Pedroia had a two-run double during a four-run sixth inning and the Red Sox beat the Rangers 11-6 on Tuesday night. (Boston.com)

Dave Dombrowski backs manager John Farrell: “Well we won a divisional crown last year,’’ Dombrowski said. “He managed very well for us at the time. I think that John, as well as everybody else, is frustrated by our performance and that we haven’t taken off, but we’re not buried either. I mean we’re four games out of first place and we really haven’t been in a flow.” (Boston Globe)

Korver and Al Horford have a different opinion on which team should be given possession on a second half out of bounds play.
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after blowing a 16-point lead against the Cavs May 24, 2017 | 7:18 AM
The Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving is fired up after hitting a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter to put Cleveland ahead 87-80 in Game 4.
Boston Celtics
Kyrie's hero ball rescues Cavs and shows Celtics what they're missing May 24, 2017 | 7:04 AM
The Cavaliers' Kyle Korver can only watch as the Celtics' Jonas Jerebko slams home two first-half points in Game 4.
Boston Celtics
8 must-see plays from the Cavs' come-from-behind win over the Celtics May 24, 2017 | 12:23 AM
Kyrie Irving of the Cavaliers celebrates a basket late in the fourth quarter of their 112 to 99 win over the Celtics during Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving's big night rallies LeBron, Cavs past Celtics May 23, 2017 | 11:15 PM
LeBron James during Game 4.
Boston Celtics
Enjoy watching LeBron James miss a wide-open dunk May 23, 2017 | 10:59 PM
Boston Red Sox
Bogaerts scores twice on wild pitches, Red Sox thump Rangers May 23, 2017 | 10:55 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, left, defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. Thomas did not return in the second half due to a strained right hip. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas visits specialist, surgery undecided May 23, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Brad Stevens during the Eastern Conference Finals.
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens' after-timeout plays are so good even the Celtics are surprised May 23, 2017 | 8:29 PM
Rob Gronkowski played in eight games last season.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski agrees to new deal with Patriots May 23, 2017 | 5:55 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media after an NFL owners meeting, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
NFL
NFL cuts OT from 15 minutes to 10 May 23, 2017 | 5:46 PM
Celtics at Wahlburgers in Cleveland
Boston Celtics
Wahlburgers provided a 'sanctuary' for a few Celtics in Cleveland May 23, 2017 | 4:58 PM
Retired Yankees slugger Babe Ruth warms up with three bats before stepping to the plate at New York's Yankee Stadium, August 21, 1942, as he prepared for a hitting exhibition two days later against retired pitching great Walter Johnson.On Tuesday,Aug.20, Professional Sports Authenticators announced the bat Ruth used to hit the first home run in Yankee Stadium was found after languishing under a bed for two decades. Ruth hit the homer April 18,1923.(AP Photo/Tom Sande) ORG XMIT: NY13 Published in NYT 05/09/06 Published Caption: A new Babe Ruth book relies on the help of his earlier biographers. (Photo by Tom Sande/Associated Press, 1942) Library Tag 07202006 Sidekick Library Tag 03302007 04montville
Boston Red Sox
The contract that sparked the 'Curse of the Bambino' is up for auction May 23, 2017 | 4:30 PM
NFL
Police: Pro Football Hall of Famer found dead at age 48 May 23, 2017 | 2:53 PM
06/22/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox manager John Farrell (left) and team president Dave Dombrowski (right) were chatting in the dugout before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Chicago White Sox in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic: Red Sox-White Sox
Sports Q
Who deserves more blame for Red Sox’ mediocre start: Farrell or Dombrowski? May 23, 2017 | 1:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) celebrates against Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics
LeBron locked in for Game 4 after being locked out in Game 3 May 23, 2017 | 1:43 PM
NFL
NFL loosens up rules to allow some flair in touchdown celebrations May 23, 2017 | 1:12 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 12: The Fenway Park facade is seen through a reflection before the Boston Red Sox game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 12, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox games now available on NESNgo app May 23, 2017 | 12:47 PM
After missing two seasons with injuries, Bronson Arroyo is back on the mound with the Reds.
Boston Red Sox
Bronson Arroyo is the last ‘Idiot’ standing May 23, 2017 | 11:01 AM
There is a specific reason why Avery Bradley points skyward after making a 3-pointer.
Boston Celtics
After heartbreak and healing, dreams come true for Avery Bradley May 23, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Boston Celtics basketball draft picks Jaylen Brown, left, and Guerschon Yabusele, of France, smile at a question during an introductory news conference Friday, June 24, 2016, in Waltham, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Celtics' 2016 first-round draft pick out for summer league May 23, 2017 | 9:50 AM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry points to Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Boston won,99-86.
NBA
Steph Curry on NBA Finals matchup: 'We all know, obviously, who we're going to play' May 23, 2017 | 3:31 AM
MLB
Big league baseball's founding constitution from 1876 to be auctioned May 23, 2017 | 2:50 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) looks to drive against Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics
'He's human': Cavs coach defends LeBron after 'weird' loss May 22, 2017 | 11:36 PM
Nate Driggers argues a technical foul call with referee Ed Rush in October 1996.
Boston Celtics
Ex-Boston Celtic wants verdict tossed in Chicago gun case May 22, 2017 | 10:51 PM
Roger Federer waving after being defeated by Stan Wawrinka at the end of their quarter final match of the 2015 French Tennis Open in Paris.
Tennis
Skipping French Open is a strategy that fits Roger Federer May 22, 2017 | 8:39 PM
Magic Johnson drives past Celtics Larry Bird during the 1984 NBA Finals.
Boston Celtics
LeBron has surpassed Magic as the Celtics' greatest nemesis May 22, 2017 | 7:51 PM
Cleveland, OH May 21, 2017: The Celtics Marcus Smart (left(36) and Al Horford (42) are pictured as time expires in Boston's improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers. The Boston Celtics visited the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game Three of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series at the Quicken Loans Arena. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis)
Boston Celtics
Listen to Al Horford sound off in emotional postgame interview May 22, 2017 | 1:47 PM
Marcus Smart (right) celebrates with Jonas Jerebko after the Celtics' 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sports Q
Did Marcus Smart prove that Isaiah Thomas is expendable? May 22, 2017 | 12:57 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots lies on the ground after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Falcons pass rusher says Tom Brady is at the top of his 'hit list' May 22, 2017 | 12:17 PM
Tom Brady, David Blaine, and Gisele Bundchen in April.
New England Patriots
Remember when Tom Brady fed glass to David Blaine? Wait, there’s more. May 22, 2017 | 11:34 AM