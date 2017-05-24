What the Celtics had to say after blowing a 16-point lead against the Cavs in Game 4

After squandering a 16-point lead in Game 4, the Celtics are on the ropes as they head back to Boston. The Cavaliers, thanks largely to Kyrie Irving’s 42 points and LeBron James’ 34, took a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Here’s what the Celtics had to say following the loss:

Brad Stevens

What was the biggest difference between the first and 2nd half for the #Celtics "Kyrie and LeBron. They're unbelievable." – Brad Stevens pic.twitter.com/wEsI2nppWi — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) May 24, 2017

Brad Stevens says, "I thought we played as well as maybe we have the entire Playoffs during the first half." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 24, 2017

Brad Stevens says of dropping a game during which the team played so well, "That stings when you can’t pull those out." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 24, 2017

Avery Bradley

On Kyrie Irving:

Well, tonight, credit to him. Kyrie had a great game. I got in foul trouble a little bit, and I got switched off, you know, a lot of the times. But we have to do a better job as a team at the end of the day. We understand that he’s a good player, LeBron is a good player. It’s not just going to be one guy that’s going to stop them. It’s going to take an entire team, and tonight I felt like our team defense wasn’t good on a consistent basis, and that’s what led to those guys scoring and getting going.

On leadership without Isaiah:

Not only me but Al [Horford]. He helps our team out a lot. You know, as far as talking and trying to lead by example, just playing the right way. You know, that’s all we can do. Obviously we’re missing one of our leaders, and the good thing about our team, guys — even Marcus [Smart] before the game, you know, everyone is just making sure we’re all locked in and trying to help in any way we can, and if that’s by leading by example or being vocal, whatever it is, we try to fill that void.

Avery; "We owe our fans a better performance. We know that & we’re going to play hard. You’re going to see a team playing hard – very hard." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 24, 2017

Jaylen Brown

Al Horford

Al Horford: “We felt like we were right there. Irving just kinda took it to another level. … He had one of those special nights." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 24, 2017

"The game was there for the taking. They just made plays down the stretch." @celtics Al Horford. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) May 24, 2017

Horford on what he's hoping for in Boston in Game 5: "A lot of energy. We need it." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 24, 2017