After Celtics’ latest trade, here’s a list of the team’s future 1st-round draft picks

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge.
Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge. –Charles Krupa / AP
By
June 20, 2017

The Celtics’ latest trade has major ramifications for the upcoming draft, but it also has implications for the future. President of basketball operations Danny Ainge traded down in the 2017 draft from the top spot to the third pick, while also acquiring yet another future asset in the form of what will almost certainly be an eventual lottery pick.

Over the next several years, the Celtics will still have a plethora of 1st-round picks even after making seven 1st-round selections from 2014-2016. Here’s a look at whose top picks they own in the next five drafts:

2017

Philadelphia 76ers (3rd overall)

Advertisement

2018

Brooklyn Nets (Unprotected)

Los Angeles Lakers (If pick falls between spots 2-5)

Boston Celtics’ own pick

2019

Philadelphia 76ers or Sacramento Kings (If the Lakers’ 2018 pick falls outside 2-5, Boston will instead have a choice between Philadelphia’s top-1 protected pick or Sacramento’s top-1 protected pick in 2019)

Memphis Grizzlies (If pick falls outside top-8)

Los Angeles Clippers (If pick falls outside top-14)

Boston Celtics’ own pick

2020

Memphis Grizzlies (If pick has not yet been conveyed and falls outside top-6)

Los Angeles Clippers (If pick has not yet been conveyed and falls outside top-14)

Boston Celtics’ own pick

2021

Memphis Grizzlies (If pick has not yet been conveyed. Pick would be unprotected)

Boston Celtics’ own pick

TOPICS: Boston Celtics NBA Draft 2017
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Download our app
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Josh Jackson goes up for a shot in the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla.
NBA
Draft is next up during NBA's dizzying days of deals June 21, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Missouris Tanner Houck (11) pitches against Alabama during the first inning of a game at the Southeastern Conference college baseball tournament at the Hoover Met, Thursday, May 21, 2015, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox, first-round pick agree to $2.6 million bonus June 21, 2017 | 3:28 PM
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 6: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz reacts to his late game three point basket during their 102-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 6, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge's son hopes Gordon Hayward stays in Utah June 21, 2017 | 3:15 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media after an NFL owners meeting Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell was spotted in Boston June 21, 2017 | 3:03 PM
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks grabs the rebound as Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Miami Heat defends at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Here's a realistic package the Celtics could send the Knicks for Kristaps Porzingis June 21, 2017 | 12:50 PM
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) swoops in to reject a layup attempt by Celtics guard Avery Bradley.
Sports Q
How much should the Celtics give up for Kristaps Porzingis? June 21, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Bobby Valentine after being introduced as the new Red Sox manager in 2011.
Boston Red Sox
Bobby Valentine admits David Ortiz's book accusations are 'basically true' June 21, 2017 | 11:58 AM
Tom Brady runs from New York Jets linebacker David Harris during the second half of a game from December, 2016.
New England Patriots
After being cut by Jets, David Harris reportedly signs with Patriots June 21, 2017 | 10:45 AM
05/26/2017 Waltham Ma- Boston Celtics player Isaiah Thomas (cq) talks about his season while being interviewed in Waltham. Boston Globe StaffPhotograph Jonathan Wiggs Reporter:Topic
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is inciting NBA free agency rumors on social media again June 21, 2017 | 10:34 AM
FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Kansas's Josh Jackson (11) goes up for a shot over UC Davis's Garrison Goode (44), Brynton Lemar (0) and Mikey Henn (24) in the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla. Jackson spent one season at Kansas and is expected to be a top-five pick in Thursday's NBA draft. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Boston Celtics
Josh Jackson reportedly won't work out for the Celtics unless they commit to pick him June 21, 2017 | 8:47 AM
KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 23: Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 23, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
An up-to-date list of all the latest Celtics trade rumors June 21, 2017 | 7:09 AM
NBA
Markelle Fultz set for the stage of being No. 1 pick June 21, 2017 | 2:20 AM
NBA
Hawks send center Dwight Howard to Hornets June 21, 2017 | 12:41 AM
Boston Red Sox
Sale sharp, Red Sox move into 1st with 8-3 romp over Royals June 21, 2017 | 12:32 AM
FILE - In this April 2, 2017, file photo, Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez drives to the basket past Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. during an NBA basketball game in New York. Three people with knowledge of the deal say the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade point guard D'Angelo Russell and high-priced center Timofey Mozgov to the Nets for big man Lopez and the 27th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn't been consummated Tuesday, June 20. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
NBA
AP sources: Lakers to ship Russell, Mozgov to Nets for Lopez June 20, 2017 | 8:30 PM
Foxboro, MA - 10/06/06 - Patriot Offensive Tackle Ryan O'Callaghan at today's practice. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Former Patriots offensive lineman comes out as gay June 20, 2017 | 4:11 PM
Boston-04/05/2017- Boston Red Sox vs Pirates- Sox Pablo Sandoval reacts after striking out in the 5th inning with runners on bases. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Red Sox
Injury riddled Red Sox place Pablo Sandoval back on DL June 20, 2017 | 3:31 PM
Chris Sale pitching in 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Northeastern partners with MLB to provide players access to higher education June 20, 2017 | 3:30 PM
Manny Ramirez comes home after J.D. Drew hit a single in the fifth inning of Game one of the 2007 World Series.
Sports Q
Who are the three best outfielders in Red Sox history? June 20, 2017 | 3:22 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hands the Lombardi Trophy to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 after overtime. / AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARYTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell says his friendship with Robert Kraft was 'never strained' June 20, 2017 | 1:56 PM
GREENVILLE, SC - MARCH 19: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Duke Blue Devils dribbles the ball against Maik Kotsar #21 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 19, 2017 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum worked out for the Celtics Monday June 20, 2017 | 9:17 AM
The 1985-86 championship starters: Danny Ainge, Larry Bird, Dennis Johnson, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish.
Boston Celtics
Trading the No. 1 pick once netted the Celtics two Hall of Famers June 20, 2017 | 8:39 AM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox can't capitalize on new starter's solid second start June 20, 2017 | 1:01 AM
Boston Celtics
So you've got the No. 1 pick. Will you make the right call? June 20, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Ryan Spooner went 11-28-39 last season, sixth on the Bruins in points.
Boston Bruins
Bruins could be Vegas dealers on eve of expansion draft June 20, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Josh Jackson averaged 16.3 points last season.
Boston Celtics
Josh Jackson's coach thinks he's a mix of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George June 20, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Golf
Tiger Woods receiving professional help to manage meds June 19, 2017 | 10:55 PM
In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo, NFL player Jerome Bettis attends a football game in Ramat Hasharon, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis said Monday that the NFL had taken advantage of its players by not sharing with them all the information it had about the risk of concussions. After viewing an innovation expo in Jerusalem that included a presentation from ElMindA, an Israeli neuro-technology company that is helping the NFL diagnose concussions, Bettis said he was encouraged by the progress but still perplexed about how transparent the league has been over the years. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
NFL
Jerome Bettis: NFL's been cagey on concussions June 19, 2017 | 9:22 PM
FILE - In this May 15, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin speaks at a news conference in Cleveland. Griffin’s contract expires on June 30, and it remains unclear if he will stay with the organization he guided to its first championship and three straight NBA Finals. (Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP, File)
NBA
Cavs, GM part after title, 3 straight NBA Finals June 19, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Danny Ainge Markelle Fultz
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge hints that the Celtics weren't going to take Markelle Fultz June 19, 2017 | 7:17 PM