After Celtics’ latest trade, here’s a list of the team’s future 1st-round draft picks

The Celtics’ latest trade has major ramifications for the upcoming draft, but it also has implications for the future. President of basketball operations Danny Ainge traded down in the 2017 draft from the top spot to the third pick, while also acquiring yet another future asset in the form of what will almost certainly be an eventual lottery pick.

Over the next several years, the Celtics will still have a plethora of 1st-round picks even after making seven 1st-round selections from 2014-2016. Here’s a look at whose top picks they own in the next five drafts:

2017

Philadelphia 76ers (3rd overall)

Advertisement

2018

Brooklyn Nets (Unprotected)

Los Angeles Lakers (If pick falls between spots 2-5)

Boston Celtics’ own pick

2019

Philadelphia 76ers or Sacramento Kings (If the Lakers’ 2018 pick falls outside 2-5, Boston will instead have a choice between Philadelphia’s top-1 protected pick or Sacramento’s top-1 protected pick in 2019)

Memphis Grizzlies (If pick falls outside top-8)

Los Angeles Clippers (If pick falls outside top-14)

Boston Celtics’ own pick

2020

Memphis Grizzlies (If pick has not yet been conveyed and falls outside top-6)

Los Angeles Clippers (If pick has not yet been conveyed and falls outside top-14)

Boston Celtics’ own pick

2021

Memphis Grizzlies (If pick has not yet been conveyed. Pick would be unprotected)

Boston Celtics’ own pick