Morning sports update: Jayson Tatum worked out for the Celtics Monday

The Celtics worked out their possible selection in Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Red Sox lost, and Danny Ainge addressed his decision to trade the No. 1 overall pick.

Celtics have Jayson Tatum in for a workout: As a freshman at Duke last season, Tatum averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. (Boston Globe)

Sox options at third? Patience, or Mike Moustakas: You’d love a third baseman who has 18 homers and is hitting around .280, wouldn’t you? Well, the Royals have him. He’s Mike Moustakas, a burly lefthanded hitter, who, you guessed it, loves to hit the ball the other way. Think Green Monster. (Boston Globe)

Danny Ainge not afraid of scrutiny for Celtics’ draft pick trade: “This is certainly a trade that is under the microscope more than others,” Ainge said in a conference call on Monday afternoon. (Boston.com)

Red Sox can’t capitalize on solid start from Hector Velazquez, lose to Royals 4-2: It was the second straight game in which Boston’s stingy bullpen has allowed a pair of runs, the slump coming on the heels of 26 consecutive scoreless innings. (Boston.com)

The Bruins left these 19 players unprotected from Vegas’ expansion draft: The Vegas Golden Knights will build out their roster through the NHL’s expansion draft on June 21. (Boston.com)

The complete guide to questions Celtics fans should be asking right now: Should they trade for Paul George or Jimmy Butler? (Boston.com)