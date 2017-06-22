Here’s how people reacted the last time the Celtics used their No. 3 pick

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, poses for a photo with Jaylen Brown after Brown was selected third overall by the Boston Celtics during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver poses with Jaylen Brown after Brown was selected third overall by the Boston Celtics during the 2016 NBA draft. –AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
By
June 22, 2017

Jaylen Brown just completed a tantalizing rookie season, flashing his potential for seasons to come, but the reception was not overwhelmingly positive on draft night one year ago. When the Celtics used their third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft to select the then 19-year-old from California, it appeared as though fans were rather disappointed with the team’s choice.

The shock coupled with the unhappiness surrounding the decision caused many at the TD Garden to erupt in boos, though a few cheers were also sprinkled in.

