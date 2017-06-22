Here’s why some draft experts think the Celtics will pick Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac

The Celtics still have the option to trade the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but that possibility hasn’t tempered the fierce speculation as to whom Boston will opt to use their pick on.

Should the team decide to hang on to their selection, Jonathan Isaac could be the sleeper pick for the C’s. Here’s why some are saying Danny Ainge and company may want to consider drafting the Florida State forward:

NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Final Picks, Rumors And All-Out Chaos: If the Celtics are actually planning on keeping the player they draft Thursday, I bet it will be Jonathan Isaac. Jayson Tatum’s ball-stopping game would be a clunky fit next to potential superstar imports like Gordon Hayward or Jimmy Butler, and while Josh Jackson’s high motor and sketchy shooting makes him such an Ainge pick, he may actually be too much of an Ainge pick.

Watching tape on Tatum and ending up being more impressed with @jisaac_01 pic.twitter.com/VbuxCzkhQo — A.K⚖️ (@Kungu_NBA) June 18, 2017

Isaac has as high a ceiling as either one if his offense evolves. As a baseline, his defensive skills and floor-stretching ability should make him a nightmare of a secondary star. So with the Celtics controlling the rest of the lottery, this is a gut feeling. If there’s a trade, Jackson goes three. If the Celtics stand pat, Isaac is the choice. (Andrew Sharp, Sports Illustrated)

Ainge keeps rival teams and fans guessing about No. 3 pick plan: Can Florida Sate’s Jonathan Isaac, with his freakish measurements — 6-foot-11 height, 7-1 wingspan — and versatility might provide a skill set that Boston sorely lacks? Particularly in a frontcourt in which Al Horford is the only big man currently on a guaranteed deal. Isaac is also an advanced-stats darling who projects well because of his defensive rebounding and shot-blocking talents. (Chris Forsberg, ESPN)

FSU coaches say Jonathan Isaac’s unselfish spirit adds to NBA potential: “The thing that separates him and makes him so special is the fact he sees the game through a very mature set of eyes,” said FSU coach Leonard Hamilton, who is attending the draft in New York. “It means something to him to block the shot, get the steal, to get the rebound, to hit the free throws, the hockey assist ― all those little things excite him about the game of basketball. That makes him a lot more dangerous than a guy that’s only scoring baskets.” (Safid Deen, Orlando Sentinel)

Jonathan Isaac “sees the game through a very mature set of eyes,” says his FSU coach. Checkhim out in our @PutnamToday Draft Profile Series. pic.twitter.com/kRUQl3zlys — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 20, 2017

Draft profile: Jonathan Isaac: Isaac has not played much in the post but I see potential there; his combination of length and shooting ability, along with his body control, should allow him to score in the post after he adds strength. He has a very quick step off the dribble from the perimeter. I don’t love his hands or his overall balance, but I think they can improve to a point where they won’t stand out as negatives.

Jonathan Isaac's ability to slide anywhere from the 3-5 gives him tremendous versatility in today's NBA. DX Profile: https://t.co/lOkPOD01zy pic.twitter.com/EGOrCtDpl4 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 22, 2017

Isaac’s combination of length, intelligence, good feet and activity allow him to be a dangerous defender. He’s better with his hands defensively than offensively, allowing him to rack up steals and blocks. Overall, Isaac has one of the higher upsides in this draft class. He still has quite a bit of potential and if he comes anywhere near reaching it, he’ll be a high-level starter in this league. (Marc D’Amico, Celtics)

Mysterious Danny Ainge reveals little about Celtics’ draft plans: A player few had on the radar for the top 3 — never mind the No. 1 pick Ainge said he would have used on his target talent — is 6-foot-11, has a 7-foot-1 wingspan, can dribble like a guard, and can potentially defend every position on the floor.

Isaac was the first player Ainge had in for workouts and was, presumably, the first one Stevens spoke with after the Celtics exited the playoffs. He is potentially still growing, has a game that seems to fit the direction of the modern NBA, and can play a true frontcourt spot where the Celtics could not settle on a starter for through most of the playoffs. (Scott Souza, MetroWest Daily News)

Been getting some Jonathan Isaac questions…Celtics didn't have him in for a workout but did see him workout off-site. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 18, 2017

NBA Draft 2017: Breaking down Celtics’ best options after trading the No. 1 pick: Isaac projects as a combo forward who could eventually play smallball five once he adds some muscle. He can stretch the floor, block shots, finish in pick and roll, basically do everything. He’s 6-11 with freakish athleticism. If the injury concerns aren’t legitimate, then this is a terrific fit. It allows Al Horford to play center while giving him a player that covers for his weaknesses and complements his strengths. (Matt Moore, CBS Sports)