NBA Draft 2017 live updates: Celtics pick Jayson Tatum at No. 3 Stay tuned as the picks come for up to-the-minute analysis. Potential first round draft picks pose on stage before the draft. –Mike Stobe / Getty Images By Hayden Bird 6:04 PM

Boston Celtics Here's how people reacted the last time the Celtics used their No. 3 pick June 22, 2017 | 4:38 PM Boston Celtics Here's why some draft experts think the Celtics will pick Florida State's Jonathan Isaac June 22, 2017 | 4:27 PM New England Patriots Watch Tom Brady take on a sumo wrestler in Japan June 22, 2017 | 1:03 PM Sports Q What will the Celtics do with the No. 3 pick? June 22, 2017 | 12:41 PM Boston Celtics Why the Celtics should draft Josh Jackson June 22, 2017 | 11:08 AM Boston Celtics Why the Celtics should hope the Lakers pass on Lonzo Ball June 22, 2017 | 10:58 AM NBA NBA Draft 2017: Get all of the latest news, rumors, and more June 22, 2017 | 9:02 AM New England Patriots A new study ranks the Patriots fan base as the NFL's 2nd-best June 22, 2017 | 8:53 AM New England Patriots Atlanta running back says he 'could have been close to Tom Brady' if Falcons won Super Bowl LI June 22, 2017 | 7:58 AM Boston Red Sox How lobster stew led to David Ortiz's Red Sox career June 22, 2017 | 7:52 AM Boston Celtics Why the Celtics should draft Jayson Tatum June 22, 2017 | 6:09 AM NBA Who's No. 3? NBA draft intrigue begins after Fultz, Ball June 22, 2017 | 2:28 AM Sports News Hockey great Marcel Dionne compliments Aly Raisman's legs on stage June 21, 2017 | 11:51 PM Boston Bruins Bruins lose Colin Miller to Golden Knights in expansion draft June 21, 2017 | 9:34 PM Boston Bruins Patrice Bergeron wins fourth Selke Award June 21, 2017 | 9:20 PM Boston Red Sox Salvador Perez's grand slam lifts Royals to 6-4 win over Red Sox June 21, 2017 | 7:50 PM NBA Draft is next up during NBA's dizzying days of deals June 21, 2017 | 5:07 PM Boston Red Sox Red Sox sign first-round pick Tanner Houck June 21, 2017 | 3:28 PM Boston Celtics Danny Ainge's son hopes Gordon Hayward stays in Utah June 21, 2017 | 3:15 PM New England Patriots Roger Goodell was spotted in Boston June 21, 2017 | 3:03 PM Boston Celtics Here's a realistic package the Celtics could send the Knicks for Kristaps Porzingis June 21, 2017 | 12:50 PM Sports Q How much should the Celtics give up for Kristaps Porzingis? June 21, 2017 | 12:21 PM Boston Red Sox Bobby Valentine admits David Ortiz's book accusations are 'basically true' June 21, 2017 | 11:58 AM New England Patriots After being cut by Jets, David Harris reportedly signs with Patriots June 21, 2017 | 10:45 AM Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas is inciting NBA free agency rumors on social media again June 21, 2017 | 10:34 AM Boston Celtics Josh Jackson reportedly won't work out for the Celtics unless they commit to pick him June 21, 2017 | 8:47 AM Boston Celtics It's Draft day: Here are the latest Celtics trade rumors June 21, 2017 | 7:09 AM NBA Markelle Fultz set for the stage of being No. 1 pick June 21, 2017 | 2:20 AM NBA Hawks send center Dwight Howard to Hornets June 21, 2017 | 12:41 AM Boston Red Sox Sale sharp, Red Sox move into 1st with 8-3 romp over Royals June 21, 2017 | 12:32 AM