Celtics’ Mike Zarren once again poked fun at Danny Ainge’s love of Chipotle

When Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens, and Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren traveled to Sacramento in what proved a fruitless attempt to see Josh Jackson before the 2017 NBA Draft, they ended up just having a “boring night” before returning to Boston.

Zarren, who as an executive has been labeled a “hidden gem” by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, took to Twitter to offer further context on a quote his boss gave about the trip to Sacramento.

He referenced a familiar subplot: Ainge’s love of Chipotle.

True, but due to Danny. He'd find Venetian Chipotle while Brad & I went somewhere new & great. (@ Sac we went to hotel slept 5h & flew home) — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) June 23, 2017

Ainge has garnered a reputation for his Chipotle love over the years. As Zarren once noted in an ESPN story from 2016, Chipotle staff know what to do when they see Ainge show up:

Usually, the first thing they ask you at Chipotle is whether you want a bowl or a burrito, or whether it’s for here or to go. When they see Danny, they just pick up a bowl and start scooping things.

And Ainge even has a custom card:

Beyond the jokes, Ainge was not happy with Jackson cancelling his Sacramento workout, noting in a post-draft interview that he was “mad” about it.