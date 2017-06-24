Celtics’ Mike Zarren once again poked fun at Danny Ainge’s love of Chipotle

"He'd find Venetian Chipotle."

Mike Zarren (left) with Danny Ainge.
Mike Zarren (left) with Danny Ainge. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
11:08 AM

When Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens, and Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren traveled to Sacramento in what proved a fruitless attempt to see Josh Jackson before the 2017 NBA Draft, they ended up just having a “boring night” before returning to Boston.

Zarren, who as an executive has been labeled a “hidden gem” by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, took to Twitter to offer further context on a quote his boss gave about the trip to Sacramento.

He referenced a familiar subplot: Ainge’s love of Chipotle.

Ainge has garnered a reputation for his Chipotle love over the years. As Zarren once noted in an ESPN story from 2016, Chipotle staff know what to do when they see Ainge show up:

Usually, the first thing they ask you at Chipotle is whether you want a bowl or a burrito, or whether it’s for here or to go. When they see Danny, they just pick up a bowl and start scooping things.

And Ainge even has a custom card:

Beyond the jokes, Ainge was not happy with Jackson cancelling his Sacramento workout, noting in a post-draft interview that he was “mad” about it.

