New Celtics center Aron Baynes is wasting no time digging into Boston’s food scene

Aron Baynes may have a fervent (and well-documented) affinity for barbecue, but the newly signed Celtics center apparently has yet to find any in Boston. Despite an influx of responses from his Twitter call-out for BBQ recommendations, Baynes revealed in his introductory press conference on Wednesday that he actually has gravitated towards sampling lobster rolls since moving to his new home.

Does anybody know if there's good BBQ in Boston? Asking for a friend 🤔☘️ — Aron Baynes (@aronbaynes) July 9, 2017

UPDATE: Baynes has not had any BBQ in Boston yet, but plenty of lobster rolls https://t.co/ABBAy0Ug3C — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 19, 2017

“I’ve been trying a few lobster rolls around town,” he told reporters. “I’m definitely getting out there and experiencing the food. That’s one of the positives of coming to a bigger city in Boston, you know.”

As for where Baynes has gone to taste the quintessential New England seafood delicacy? According to a Snapchat conversation with Boston.com, he’s visited a quartet of Boston eateries.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Australian native said he has already dined at Pauli’s and Neptune Oyster in the North End, James Hook & Co. on the waterfront, and Luke’s Lobster in the Back Bay. But by mean no means is pumping the brakes on his voracious palate any time soon.

“There’s some great food options around here,” Baynes said. “I’m definitely looking forward to that. I wouldn’t call myself a foodie, but I enjoy food. There’s definitely a lot of options around here.