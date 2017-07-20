Paul Pierce dropped some truth bombs in ‘Two Truths and a Lie’

With a nickname like “The Truth,” it should come as no surprise that Paul Pierce is exceptionally skilled at the game, “Two Truths and a Lie.”

In an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump, Pierce and retired NBA player Stephen Jackson engaged in a friendly round of the classic ice-breaker. How it works is fairly simple. Each participant will make three statements, two of which are true and one of which is false. The other person must try and guess which line was the lie.

Here was Pierce’s first set:

I’m an All-American football player my junior year of high school. I burnt my house down as a kid. I’m from Oakland, California.

Jackson guessed the last of the trio because he thought the retired Celtics forward was from Inglewood. Sitting smugly in his armchair, Pierce revealed that the lie was actually the first one—meaning that Pierce actually burned down his house at some point during his childhood.

After instantly guessing Jackson’s lie, Pierce unleashed his second set:

My favorite pre-game song is “Pony” by Ginuwine. I bought my daughter a llama for her birthday. I was cut from the Inglewood High varsity team freshman and sophomore year.

Incredulous at all the possibilities, Jackson surrendered with the cop-out answer: “All of them are lies! Every last one of them!”

Pierce admitted that the false statement was about his pre-game music preferences. He then clarified that he had rented the llama for his daughter. And although he was cut from the varsity basketball team freshman and sophomore year, the coach brought him back for his final two years.