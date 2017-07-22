Celtics fans will be happy to see how Isaiah Thomas spent his Friday night

The NBA’s season-opening game isn’t until mid-October, but Isaiah Thomas is already prepping for the Celtics’ next championship run.

The point guard’s wife posted an Instagram story early Saturday morning of the pair hanging out. While she wanted to watch a movie, Thomas had a different type of screening in mind: game film.

Time-stamped at 12:22 a.m., the photo shows Thomas holding a tablet featuring footage from a previous Celtics contest.

How's Isaiah Thomas spending his offseason? Devouring game film at midnight on a Friday in July. pic.twitter.com/Y9PrtHGor6 — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) July 22, 2017