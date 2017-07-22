Marcus Morris had a priceless reaction to Kyrie Irving’s trade request

On Friday, Kyrie Irving rocked the NBA when ESPN revealed that the Cavaliers guard requested to be traded in a recent meeting with team owner Dan Gilbert.

The 25-year-old reportedly gave Cleveland a quartet of preferable destinations: New York, Miami, San Antonio, and Minnesota.

In case Irving actually gets his wish, new Celtics forward Marcus Morris made his thoughts known.

“Just don’t go to Golden State,” Morris tweeted on Friday.

Just don't go to Golden State 😂😂😂😂… — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) July 21, 2017

After acquiring Kevin Durant last summer, the reigning NBA champions have developed a reputation for scooping up All-Star talent.