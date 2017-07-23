Isaiah Thomas is advocating for an unemployed ex-teammate

"Somebody gotta pick him up."

By
July 23, 2017

Since being waived by the Phoenix Suns in February, former Celtics first round pick Jared Sullinger has been out of the NBA. Now playing in The Basketball Tournament, Sullinger is auditioning for scouts.

He also has a former Celtics teammate in his corner: Isaiah Thomas. As Sullinger’s Tournament team, the Scarlett & Gray, posted an impressive quarterfinal win, Thomas tweeted his thoughts:

Sullinger is very aware of his current status, and has embraced his current situation as he tries to show his worth to the NBA:

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
