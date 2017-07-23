Watch Jaylen Brown throw down a jam on some neighborhood hoopers

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown had a little fun with his take on the #DriveByDunkChallenge.

The challenge calls for a driver to find some apparently unsuspecting hoopers putting up shots on an outside hoop, exit his stopped vehicle, corral the basketball, and throw down a jam before running back to the car and driving away.

On Saturday, Brown, who will enter his second NBA season this year, shared his entry on Twitter.

Watch below: