Watch Jaylen Brown throw down a jam on some neighborhood hoopers
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown had a little fun with his take on the #DriveByDunkChallenge.
The challenge calls for a driver to find some apparently unsuspecting hoopers putting up shots on an outside hoop, exit his stopped vehicle, corral the basketball, and throw down a jam before running back to the car and driving away.
On Saturday, Brown, who will enter his second NBA season this year, shared his entry on Twitter.
Watch below:
Got'em #DriveByDunkChallenge pic.twitter.com/nBnCWGhdQF— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 22, 2017
