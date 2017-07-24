Danny Ainge got furiously dunked on by his son

Danny Ainge might have been the best all-around athlete the Celtics ever had, but that didn’t stop him from recently getting dunked on by his son, Crew. In fact, it’s apparent that the talent runs the family.

Posted on Sunday to his Twitter, Ainge bravely displayed an epic dunk inflicted on him by his youngest son, Crew, who is in line to make his collegiate basketball debut this fall for Utah State after returning from his LDS church mission.

Here’s the video, as Danny tried unsuccessfully to keep Crew from the basket:

Crew’s response to his father posting the video was an all-around honest assessment:

My dad rlly doesn't care what anybody thinks about him.Thats why he's great at what he does & also why he's trending in a body bag. #respect — Crew Ainge (@UncleCR3W) July 24, 2017