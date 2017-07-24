Ray Allen deleted a comment telling Celtics fans to ‘get over it’

Retired NBA All-Star Ray Allen celebrated his 42nd birthday on Thursday with his family at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Mi familia!!! "How can we not talk about family when family's all we got". You don't have to be blood related to be family!!! Thank you to my family for being my family and always taking care of me, and thank you everyone that wished me a happy birthday today!! I appreciate you all taking the time! A post shared by Ray Allen (@trayfour) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Amidst all the festivities, however, he took to Instagram to express his frustration with the Boston fanbase.

After a number of commenters sneered at a birthday post by a Celtics fan account, Allen responded: “Y’all need to get over it!!! where were you all when the team tried to trade me. It’s a business, we go where it’s necessary just like you all do in your jobs!!!! I will always be a Celtic no matter what any of you say. Get over it!!!!”

He has since deleted his comment.

Since leaving Boston in 2012 to sign with the Miami Heat, Allen has been estranged from his former teammates. In March, ex-Celtic Rajon Rondo revealed that Allen was intentionally not invited to a reunion for the 2008 championship squad.