Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas will not need hip surgery

Hip surgery has been ruled out for Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said on Wednesday.

Ainge said that Thomas, who severely aggravated an injury to his right hip during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, has resumed light on-court work and has been ramping up his cardiovascular training off the court.

“Isaiah is making good progress,’’ Ainge said. “He’s out on the court; he’s shooting. He’s full-speed ahead on the stationary bike and working in the swimming pool. He’s progressing nicely.’’