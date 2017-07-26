Gordon Hayward still hasn’t fully warmed up to Tom Brady

By
6:08 AM

When he was a member of the Utah Jazz, Gordon Hayward said in an interview that he would take Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers over Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.

“I can’t stand Tom Brady,” he said, via the Jazz. “I’m a Colts fan, so I can’t stand him just because he plays for the Patriots. I think he’s a good quarterback.”

Despite signing with the Boston Celtics, Hayward’s NFL allegiances don’t appear to have changed. His true loyalties emerged once again in a recent promotional game for Champs Sports.

While sitting in 54-degree ice baths, Hayward and another participant took turns giving each other clues to try and get the other to guess a mystery word. After solving the first eight together, the other participant was tasked with getting the forward to guess “Tom Brady.”

His clue: “one of the best quarterbacks of all time.”

Hayward’s answer: “Peyton Manning.”

To his credit, he did guess Brady on the second try.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
