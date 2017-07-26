Isaiah Thomas had a funny response to AS Roma players snooping around his locker

In the area for an upcoming preseason friendly at Gillette Stadium, AS Roma soccer players took a tour of TD Garden on Wednesday, and they had Isaiah Thomas a little concerned about his shoes.

The team, which has ownership ties to Boston, toured the Garden as they viewed the banners and bought souvenirs at the gift shop. The most interesting moment in the tour occurred when they reached the Celtics locker room. And Thomas, the Celtics’ star, inevitably attracted the most interest around his locker.

Their intrusion had him (jokingly) pleading for the safety of his shoes:

Don't take my shoes LOL RT @celtics: .@Isaiah_Thomas looks like you have some fans from @ASRomaEN pic.twitter.com/DOQw10YkUL — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 26, 2017

Before leaving, the players stopped for a photo in the Celtics’ locker room:

On Sunday, AS Roma faces Italian champions Juventus in Foxborough at 4 p.m.