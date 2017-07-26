Jae Crowder is once again responding to his critics on Twitter

After his name had its fair share of circulation on the Celtics trading block during free agency, forward Jae Crowder appears to be in Boston to stay. For now.

With all of the team’s recent acquisitions, fans are beginning to speculate how head coach Brad Stevens will utilize his multi-talented roster. One Twitter user expects that Crowder will either experience significantly less playing time this upcoming season or be traded.

Crowder—who averaged 32.4 minutes per game last year—reacted to the prognosis on Twitter.

He first quote-tweeted the user and wrote “OK” with two thinking-face emojis. In a separate tweet, he wrote in his classic all-caps style: “LOVE ME OR HATE ME… BUT I SWEAR IT WONT MAKE ME OR BREAK ME.!!”

LOVE ME OR HATE ME… BUT I SWEAR IT WONT MAKE ME OR BREAK ME.!! 😈😈 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) July 25, 2017

To complement his previous two posts, the 27-year-old also retweeted a motivational message: “I love when people tell me I can’t do something. It makes me want to work that much harder just to prove them wrong.”

Crowder has a history of taking to Twitter to express his frustrations with fans. In January, he went on a massive rant after the Boston crowd cheered for Gordon Hayward, back when he was a member of the Utah Jazz. The majority of those tweets, as well as his replies to fans, have been deleted.