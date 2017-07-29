It’s been a difficult two years for Brandon Bass. So he’s trying to reinvent himself

As he gives away free school supplies and book bags to basketball campers in his native Baton Rouge, La., in many cases seeing kids who remind him of himself 25 years ago, Brandon Bass waits on another NBA opportunity.

Bass, a former Celtic who made countless midrange jumpers playing with the most recent Big Three and in the first two years of the Brad Stevens era, recently finished an unsatisfying season with the Clippers, appearing in 52 games and averaging just 11.1 minutes.

It’s been a difficult two years for the 6-foot-8-inch, 250-pound Bass since the Celtics chose to sign Amir Johnson and allow Bass to leave via free agency. He played the 2015-16 season with a putrid Lakers team, the career small/power forward playing backup center in many stretches.