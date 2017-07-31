Here’s what Kevin Garnett said during his first Celtics press conference

"I thought this was probably my best opportunity at winning a ring,"

On July 31, 2007, former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett was introduced as the newest member of the Boston Celtics at a press conference. –Jim Davis/Globe staff
By
5:00 AM

On June 24, 1998, the Boston Celtics used the 10th overall pick in the NBA Draft to select forward Paul Pierce from Kansas. On June 28, 2007, they acquired guard Ray Allen in a high-risk trade with the Seattle Supersonics. And on July 31, 2007, Boston landed power forward Kevin Garnett from a mega-deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On that day, the new Big Three was officially born.

The team hosted Garnett’s introductory press conference at the TD Garden, with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, head coach Doc Rivers, Pierce and Allen all alongside him. Here’s part of Ainge’s opening statement to address the crowd:

I’d like to start out by thanking the ownership because their passion to win and bring a winning team to Boston is what’s behind all of this and what’s going on today. They have a strong desire to put a winning product on the court … Another guy who I’d like to thank are these two guys right here, Paul and Doc. They’ve stood in front of the cameras, in front of you guys for the last two years, and taken some heat, taken some bullets … and had high expectations that were probably unrealistic and unfair.

Advertisement

Pierce and the Celtics were coming off a dismal 24-58 season, which was the second-worst record in not only the NBA but also in franchise history. As he reflected on the group that at one point lost a Celtics-record 18 games in a row, Pierce remembers thinking: “This team really has a future?”

But the additions of Garnett and Allen helped squash the doubts he had about leaving Boston.

“Now that we’ve made the deals to be a team at an elite level, I think that’s what that city is all about,” Pierce told reporters, as he expressed his gratitude for the organization bringing in the necessary elements to bolster their shot at a ring.

“That’s my whole passion,” he continued. “I know that’s what drives Kevin, that’s what drives Ray. We’ve all been in the same situations. We’ve been on teams where we’ve had to carry a lot of the load for a number of years, and as you all know, you can’t win that way.”

Garnett, too, was drawn to the prospect of winning a championship and elaborated on his thought process behind his decision to come to Boston:

This has probably been the hardest 72 hours I’ve dealt with since I’ve been in the NBA. Initially, I had no interest in leaving Minnesota, and I let that be known. But as Glen Taylor shared his views about what he wanted for his team and the future, they contradict. And I really didn’t think that I was ever going to have to think of a different alternative when it came to playing in Minnesota or just playing the game of basketball.

But again, with elaborate talks and knowing Glen’s views on what he wanted for his team and the future was very different from mine. On draft night, when Boston traded for Ray Allen, the whole situation changed for me, and I actually contemplated and thought about it. Really didn’t speak publicly, really didn’t say too much to my friends, or any of that. Just myself really trying to be comfortable with, you know, seeing myself in the Celtics jersey.

I went up to my summer home, played ball with Paul. He didn’t say anything to me about any of the things above, and I just got to thinking. I guess at the end of the day, I’m loyal to a point where I felt like if someone was loyal to me, then I have no problem with that. But when that changes, it’s pretty easy for me. So after that, going through those stages, which was really tough, I thought this was probably my best opportunity at winning a ring, so I took the big steps to make those adjustments. And here we are, wearing no. 5.

While the excitement surrounding a potential championship was palpable, Ainge emphasized that the team still had plenty of work to do, chemistry to build, and sacrifices to make. He also acknowledged the comparisons to the Celtics’ Big Three of the 80’s in Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish.

Advertisement

“The Big Three is the Big Three until we win. These guys will never be the Big Three until they win. And I think they know that,” he said. “Nothing has been accomplished by this team at all. They have a chance and are excited for the hope that is ahead of them this year, as everybody is.”

Pierce, Garnett, and Allen would go on to form the starting five with guard Rajon Rondo and center Kendrick Perkins. They finished their very first season together with the best record in the league, 66-16, and defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in six games for the 2008 NBA championship.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Paul Pierce #34, Kendrick Perkins #43, Rajon Rondo #9 and Kevin Garnett #5 of the Boston Celtics walk onto the court in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Two of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 6, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Relive the most-watched Celtics moments from the Big Three era July 31, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Eric Gagne during his brief stint as a Red Sox relief pitcher in 2007.
Boston Red Sox
The 2007 Eric Gagne deadline deal was a fascinating disaster July 31, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston MA 07/28/17 Boston Red Sox David Price sits on the bench against the Kansas City Royals during fourth inning action at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Red Sox
A timeline of David Price's run-ins with the media this season July 30, 2017 | 6:17 PM
Rafael Devers hits a home run on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
Watch Rafael Devers hit his first Fenway Park home run July 30, 2017 | 5:35 PM
Rob Ninkovich during his retirement press conference.
New England Patriots
11 things we learned from Rob Ninkovich’s retirement news conference July 30, 2017 | 5:35 PM
Boston Red Sox
Gordon's triple caps Royals' rally in 5-3 win over Red Sox July 30, 2017 | 5:02 PM
02/22/16: Fort Myers, FL: Red Sox DH David Ortiz (left) arrived in camp today, the first time he has put on a uniform as a teammate of new ace pitcher David Price (right). The two, who have fueded in the past looked like anything but adversaries, as they posed together on a golf cart on the centerfield warning track at JetBlue Park. They were together after practice, dressed in the home white uniforms as they posed for promotional photos in the cart which will be used by the team's publications. Spring Training for Red Sox players continued at Jet Blue South.(Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:spring training
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz has some thoughts on the David Price-Dennis Eckersley incident July 30, 2017 | 2:49 PM
Boston MA 07/29/17 Boston Red Sox Sandy Leon avoids the tag from Kansas City Royals Drew Butera to win the game as umpire Todd Tichenor prepares to make the safe call for the Red Sox win during tenth inning action at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Red Sox
Slow motion: Watch how Sandy Leon avoided the tag with his acrobatic, game-winning slide July 30, 2017 | 1:01 PM
Boston MA 07/29/17 Boston Red Sox Eduardo Nunez is doused with water from teammate Hanley Ramirez as NESN's Jahmai Webster avoids the dunking after Nunez made the game winning hit against the Kansas City Royals during tenth inning action at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez gave Eduardo Nunez a long-distance Powerade shower July 30, 2017 | 12:57 PM
DENVER, CO - 10/28/07.. World Series Game Four - Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies - Boston Red Sox celebrate winning the World Series. Game four of the World Series where Boston Red Sox play against Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Sunday, October 28, 2007. (Stan GrossfeldGlobe Staff) Mike Lowell World Series MVP shows the crowd his trophy.
Boston Red Sox
Here's who to expect at 2007 Red Sox anniversary celebration Sunday July 30, 2017 | 11:54 AM
BOSTON - SEPTEMBER 15: Dustin Pedroia #15 and Jacoby Ellsbury #46 of the Boston Red Sox react after scoring in the sixth inning during a game against the New York Yankees on September 15, 2007 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Library Tag 11042007 Sports - 2007 World Champions - Special Commemorative Section
Boston Red Sox
These 10 Red Sox starred as midseason call-ups July 30, 2017 | 11:11 AM
New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Patriots DE Rob Ninkovich: ‘It’s time for me to walk away July 30, 2017 | 8:11 AM
Boston Red Sox
Watch: Red Sox walk off on Sandy Leon's diving home-plate slide July 30, 2017 | 1:12 AM
David Price pauses during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
David Price is still bothered by Dennis Eckersley's TV analysis July 29, 2017 | 7:42 PM
Foxborough -07/29/2017- The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens chats with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Brad Stevens made a guest appearance at Patriots training camp July 29, 2017 | 4:31 PM
Foxborough -07/29/2017- The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Patriot Hall of Famers came to the field at the end of practice, as the players huddled around them Kevin Faulk(left) was introduced by coach Bill Belichick. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Here are some early impressions after 3 days of Patriots training camp July 29, 2017 | 2:28 PM
Rick Porcello squats down as Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer rounds third base after Mike Moustakas hit a 3-run home run during fourth inning action at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox
Moustakas' 30th home run lifts Royals over Red Sox for 9th in row July 29, 2017 | 1:25 AM
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee takes a break during an NFL football organized team activities practice Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
New England Patriots
Mike Gillislee hopes to take over goal-line rushing role for Patriots July 29, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Brandon Bass
Boston Celtics
It's been a difficult two years for Brandon Bass. So he's trying to reinvent himself July 29, 2017 | 12:00 AM
cte
New England Patriots
The latest CTE study needs to be put in context July 29, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox might play a series in London in 2019 July 28, 2017 | 11:30 PM
Boston, MA: July 17, 2017: The Red Sox Dustin Pedroia reacts after he grounded out to second base in the sixth ining. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Red Sox
Pedroia on Price incident: ‘It bothers you when stuff’s not true’ July 28, 2017 | 10:52 PM
David Price pauses during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's David Price going back on DL July 28, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Foxborough -07/28/2017- The Patriots held their second day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Brandin Cooks arrives on the field. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Retooled Patriots receiving corps brings early excitement July 28, 2017 | 6:42 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, steps on the field at an NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had some strong words about the media at training camp July 28, 2017 | 11:15 AM
Boston-06/29/2017- Boston Red Sox vs Twins- Sox pitcher David Price reacts after giving up a 1st inning hit to Twins Brian Dozier.John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(sports)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox to put David Price on disabled list July 28, 2017 | 10:47 AM
Foxborough -07/27/2017- The Patriots held their first day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Julian Edelman catches a pass during a passing drill. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman gave a relatable answer when asked about returning to work July 27, 2017 | 4:20 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler speaks with members of the media at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Despite no big payday from Patriots, Malcolm Butler focused for 2017 July 27, 2017 | 4:09 PM
epa00558139 Houston Astros infielder Jeff Bagwell (L) talks with catcher Brad Ausmus (R) while waiting to enter the batting cage during practice for the World Series at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, 21 October 2005. The Astros will face the Chicago White Sox in the best of seven game series starting Saturday, 22 October. EPA/JOHN MABANGLO -- Library Tag 10222005 Sports
Boston Red Sox
For Red Sox fans, Jeff Bagwell is the 'one that got away' July 27, 2017 | 3:49 PM
Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy talks with reporters before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's Sam Kennedy says Dennis Eckersley was owed an apology July 27, 2017 | 3:47 PM