People aren’t thrilled with the hyped reaction to this Marcus Smart play

While in Las Vegas for an adidas Basketball event, Celtics guard Marcus Smart showed no mercy against a random opponent in a game of one-on-one. The self-proclaimed “junkyard dog” had his defender on the ground but waited for him to get up before drilling a shot at the top of the key.

A crowd of teenagers erupted in cheers at the move, but the reception wasn’t nearly as positive on Twitter. After NBA agent George Langberg shared a clip of the play…

…many took issue with the use of “breaking ankles” in the caption. Those who thought Smart clearly pushed off the player expressed their dissatisfaction.

…so we about to get hype, from the biggest pushoff since the Titanic left the dock?!? — Cj johnson (@lilcrrn91) July 28, 2017

Y'all goin crazy for a stiff arm smh — Bash (@_Baasshh) July 28, 2017

more like madden hit stick move — Gregg Popovich (@LICKicks) July 28, 2017

This is what I saw 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rrLsoNWkQd — Keita (@KungFuKeita) July 28, 2017