People aren’t thrilled with the hyped reaction to this Marcus Smart play
While in Las Vegas for an adidas Basketball event, Celtics guard Marcus Smart showed no mercy against a random opponent in a game of one-on-one. The self-proclaimed “junkyard dog” had his defender on the ground but waited for him to get up before drilling a shot at the top of the key.
A crowd of teenagers erupted in cheers at the move, but the reception wasn’t nearly as positive on Twitter. After NBA agent George Langberg shared a clip of the play…
Breaking ankles at #LVL3 @adidasHoops @smart_MS3 @BleacherReport @jrdup21 pic.twitter.com/lyGJ7KsYkM
— George S. Langberg (@GeorgeLangberg) July 28, 2017
…many took issue with the use of “breaking ankles” in the caption. Those who thought Smart clearly pushed off the player expressed their dissatisfaction.
— 👑BRONNY👑🅥 (@KINGJAMES2_3) July 28, 2017
…so we about to get hype, from the biggest pushoff since the Titanic left the dock?!?
— Cj johnson (@lilcrrn91) July 28, 2017
Y'all goin crazy for a stiff arm smh
— Bash (@_Baasshh) July 28, 2017
more like madden hit stick move
— Gregg Popovich (@LICKicks) July 28, 2017
— ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@Bluejay3130) July 28, 2017
This is what I saw 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rrLsoNWkQd
— Keita (@KungFuKeita) July 28, 2017