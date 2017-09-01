Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward say hello to Celtics fans in their new uniforms
GE logo and all.
After completing his introductory press conference as a Celtic and messing around in the organization’s front office…
.@KyrieIrving's running loose in the Celtics front office pic.twitter.com/AlnvL1p6AV
…Kyrie Irving swapped out his suit for a basketball jersey on Friday. The point guard showed off No. 11 in green and white, as he posed for photos in Boston.
*chills* pic.twitter.com/9IQtQAjCXC
Irving filmed a message for the fan base, emphasizing that he’s “excited to get started” for this “very, very, very exciting time.”
"Let's get it" #CelticPride ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GfCp0LOXFu
His new teammate, Gordon Hayward, also traded in his green jacket for the team’s new General Electric-sponsored getup. The 27-year-old, who had shared an Instagram photo earlier this summer in Celtics green, posed for some official photographs.
There he is 👀 @gordonhayward pic.twitter.com/dJK2hDF2iU
He, too, shared a message for the fans: “I’m excited to be in Boston and ready to get going. Let’s do it.”
#IsItOctoberYet pic.twitter.com/PQMDeAxYWY
