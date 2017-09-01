Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward say hello to Celtics fans in their new uniforms

GE logo and all.

Boston-09/01/17- The Boston celtics held a press confrence at TD Garden to introduce their new star players, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Owner Wyc Grousbeck(left) stands with Irving, Hayward, and Danny Ainge as they hold their new jerseys. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Owner Wyc Grousbeck stands with Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, and Danny Ainge, as the players hold their new jerseys.
By
September 1, 2017

After completing his introductory press conference as a Celtic and messing around in the organization’s front office…

…Kyrie Irving swapped out his suit for a basketball jersey on Friday. The point guard showed off No. 11 in green and white, as he posed for photos in Boston.

Irving filmed a message for the fan base, emphasizing that he’s “excited to get started” for this “very, very, very exciting time.”

His new teammate, Gordon Hayward, also traded in his green jacket for the team’s new General Electric-sponsored getup. The 27-year-old, who had shared an Instagram photo earlier this summer in Celtics green, posed for some official photographs.

He, too, shared a message for the fans: “I’m excited to be in Boston and ready to get going. Let’s do it.”

TOPICS: Boston Celtics Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics
