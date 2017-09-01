Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward say hello to Celtics fans in their new uniforms

After completing his introductory press conference as a Celtic and messing around in the organization’s front office…

.@KyrieIrving's running loose in the Celtics front office pic.twitter.com/AlnvL1p6AV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 1, 2017

…Kyrie Irving swapped out his suit for a basketball jersey on Friday. The point guard showed off No. 11 in green and white, as he posed for photos in Boston.

Irving filmed a message for the fan base, emphasizing that he’s “excited to get started” for this “very, very, very exciting time.”

His new teammate, Gordon Hayward, also traded in his green jacket for the team’s new General Electric-sponsored getup. The 27-year-old, who had shared an Instagram photo earlier this summer in Celtics green, posed for some official photographs.

He, too, shared a message for the fans: “I’m excited to be in Boston and ready to get going. Let’s do it.”