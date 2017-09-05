ESPN teases first look of the cast of ‘Uncle Drew’

Celtics fans might be getting know to their new point guard Kyrie Irving, but they also have to meet Irving’s alter ego: Uncle Drew.

A character developed by Irving’s commercials for Pepsi, Uncle Drew is a septuagenarian with under-the-radar basketball skills. Throughout the series, he unassumingly joins pickup basketball games in various neighborhoods and then unleashes his talent for all to see.

In February, Pepsi announced that the company would be partnering with Irving to produce a movie in which Uncle Drew goes on a road trip to collect a group of friends to compete with him in a tournament hosted at Harlem’s Rucker Park. After months of anticipation, ESPN released a first look at the cast, which will feature Lil Rel Howery from the 2017 thriller film “Get Out.”

Exclusive first look: Kyrie Irving and the cast of the upcoming @UncleDrewFilm. Can you name all the NBA stars? pic.twitter.com/WkTvas81il — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2017

Along with Irving, other NBA and WNBA players will make cameos, including Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Nate Robinson, Reggie Miller and Lisa Leslie. The movie is set to be released on June 29, 2018.

Watch the original Pepsi commercials that inspired the upcoming film below.