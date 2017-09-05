Lil B gives Jaylen Brown and the Celtics Based God’s NBA blessings

While the acquisitions of Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving have dominated much of the recent Celtics conversation, it was a different star that received Lil B’s infamous NBA blessings.

The rapper, who also goes by “The Based God,” shared his premonition via Twitter on Tuesday, writing “Nba jaylen brown and the Boston celtics have my blessings this year for the @NBA blessings !!! Congrats to jaylen for being real! – Lil B.”

I'm going to ask " The BasedGod " about the Warriors and send blessings to the whole team again and again @warriors @OracleArena – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) May 14, 2016

The Celtics responded on Twitter with “#TYBG,” as a thank you for the optimistic news.

For those unfamiliar with Lil B’s history of endorsements, it all began in 2011 when Kevin Durant called his music “wack.” The California native proceeded to cast a curse upon Durant, proclaiming that he would never win an NBA title.

KEVIN DURANT WILL NEVER WIN THE TITLE AFTER HE SAID "LIL B" IS A WACK RAPPER, "THE BASEDGODS CURSE"#THEBASEDGODSCURSE ON DURANT – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) May 26, 2011

Durant, who was a member of Thunder at the time, proceeded to struggle in Oklahoma City, as Lil B reveled in his troubles. Even when OKC had a 3-1 lead against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, Lil B knew that Durant would not be advancing to the Finals.

Just got word from " The BasedGod " that the thunder will not be beating the Warriors in the playoffs series,Durant is still cursed – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) May 16, 2016

Kevin durant is fighting through the curse this is a beautiful thing to See – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) May 23, 2016

Of course, the eight-time All-Star left the Thunder to sign with the Warriors and ultimately won both an NBA title and the Finals MVP award this past season. However, that was only after Lil B had removed the curse during the offseason. When Durant announced that he would joining Golden State in July, the rapper wrote him an open letter welcoming him to the Bay Area.

Published by The Undefeated, an excerpt of the letter reads: