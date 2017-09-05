Lil B gives Jaylen Brown and the Celtics Based God’s NBA blessings

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives against Pat Connaughton #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2017 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Jaylen Brown drives against Pat Connaughton OF the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2017 Summer League in Las Vegas. –Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By
September 5, 2017

While the acquisitions of Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving have dominated much of the recent Celtics conversation, it was a different star that received Lil B’s infamous NBA blessings.

The rapper, who also goes by “The Based God,” shared his premonition via Twitter on Tuesday, writing “Nba jaylen brown and the Boston celtics have my blessings this year for the @NBA blessings !!! Congrats to jaylen for being real! – Lil B.”

The Celtics responded on Twitter with “#TYBG,” as a thank you for the optimistic news.

For those unfamiliar with Lil B’s history of endorsements, it all began in 2011 when Kevin Durant called his music “wack.” The California native proceeded to cast a curse upon Durant, proclaiming that he would never win an NBA title.

Advertisement

Durant, who was a member of Thunder at the time, proceeded to struggle in Oklahoma City, as Lil B reveled in his troubles. Even when OKC had a 3-1 lead against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, Lil B knew that Durant would not be advancing to the Finals.

Of course, the eight-time All-Star left the Thunder to sign with the Warriors and ultimately won both an NBA title and the Finals MVP award this past season. However, that was only after Lil B had removed the curse during the offseason. When Durant announced that he would joining Golden State in July, the rapper wrote him an open letter welcoming him to the Bay Area.

Published by The Undefeated, an excerpt of the letter reads:

The curse had to be removed for the simple fact that Kevin Durant has shown his humility by coming to the Warriors. Me being Lil B, I really feel like The Based God did it because The Based God is humble and very empathetic. Just from what I’ve seen, Kevin Durant has shown that he wants change.

