Watch Celtics rookie Daniel Theis posterize Boris Diaw in FIBA EuroBasket play

Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving aren’t the only newcomers who can generate excitement among Celtics fans.

Daniel Theis, the team’s rookie center, threw down a monster dunk over France’s Boris Diaw on Saturday. The 25-year-old is currently representing his home country, Germany, in FIBA EuroBasket play.

Boston announced in July that they had signed Theis to a two-year contract, making him the first German-born player to join the team.