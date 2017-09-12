The Celtics’ new German rookie keeps dunking on NBA players over in Europe

epa06200271 Germany's Daniel Theis (C) in action during the EuroBasket 2017 Quarter Final match between Germany and Spain in Istanbul, Turkey, 12 September 2017. EPA/SEDAT SUNA
Germany's Daniel Theis in action during the EuroBasket 2017 quarterfinals Tuesday against Spain in Istanbul, Turkey. –Sedat Suna / EPA
By
September 12, 2017

Daniel Theis has got to find a politer way of introducing himself to his new NBA colleagues.

The 25-year-old German forward, who signed with the Celtics this summer, has spent the better part of this year’s EuroBasket putting his future opponents on posters.

Theis’s first victim came this past weekend during an elimination game against France. NBA journeyman Boris Diaw was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In Tuesday’s quarterfinals matchup against Spain, 6-foot-4 Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio was no match for the 6-foot-9 Theis.

And while Theis and Germany were eliminated by the powerhouse Spanish team, the incoming Celtics rookie went down dunking. In the game’s final minute, Theis got one final slam past Pau Gasol, who, honestly, should know better by now (to be fair, Gasol did have a nice block on Theis earlier in the game).

Advertisement

Theis’s dunk on Gasol comes around the 1:20 mark below, though he’s present throughout the full-game highlights.

Theis finished with 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting in the 84-72 loss. In seven games, he averaged 23.8 minutes, 10.9 points, and 6.3 rebounds for the tournament. And at least one photogenic dunk.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics Basketball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Kenbrell Thompkins catches the winning touchdown pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Jabari Greer in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Oct.13, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
How previous Patriots-Saints games have gone in the Belichick-Brady era September 12, 2017 | 4:35 PM
New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 42-27. The good news for New England is that the last three times it lost its season opener it went on the win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots
Here's what Matt Patricia thinks about Drew Brees and the Saints offense September 12, 2017 | 4:27 PM
Houston Texans coach Mike Vrabel training camp in 2015.
New England Patriots
As a coach, Mike Vrabel definitely sounds like Bill Belichick September 12, 2017 | 4:22 PM
Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox announced their 2018 schedule September 12, 2017 | 12:56 PM
FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley talks to the press after an appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York. Oakley has sued the team's owners, saying he was defamed when they claimed he committed assault and was an alcoholic. The lawsuit details how Oakley was treated before and after he was forcefully removed from Madison Square Garden during a Feb. 8 game. The lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, seeks unspecified damages. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
NBA
Charles Oakley files lawsuit against Knicks owner and Madison Square Garden September 12, 2017 | 12:10 PM
The Watertown field hockey team broke the national record for longest consecutive win streak back in September 2016.
Local News
Watertown high school field hockey's 184-game win streak ends September 12, 2017 | 10:17 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts as he takes the field before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady says it 'actually kind of sucked' playing on Thursday September 12, 2017 | 9:18 AM
ESPN broadcasters Beth Mowins, left, and Rex Ryan pose in the booth before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Media
It's no surprise Beth Mowins excelled on Monday Night Football September 12, 2017 | 9:08 AM
Dipp
Media
Awkward 'Monday Night Football' debut makes ESPN's Sergio Dipp an online star September 12, 2017 | 8:23 AM
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
NFL
Saints fall to Vikings, 29-19, face Patriots next September 12, 2017 | 1:25 AM
NFL
NFL moving quickly to reverse halt on Elliott's 6-game ban September 11, 2017 | 5:20 PM
Boston-09/01/17- The Boston celtics held a press confrence at TD Garden to introduce their new star players, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Irving smiles as he listens to a question. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Boston Celtics
How the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade landed at one of the worst possible times for NBA reporters September 11, 2017 | 4:24 PM
8.3.3630022978_Sports_Patriots A worker finishes the white paint for the New England Patriots logo at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. The Patriots kickoff the 2017 NFL season with the opening game on Thursday, Sept. 7, against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Robert E. Klein for the Boston Globe)
New England Patriots
Patriots replacing field turf after one regular-season game September 11, 2017 | 2:18 PM
Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown (13) passes under pressure during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Boston.
College Sports
Boston College to stick with freshman QB Brown for Notre Dame September 11, 2017 | 1:31 PM
Marshon Lattimore will make his NFL debut against the Vikings on Monday night.
New England Patriots
The Saints host the Patriots in Week 2. Here’s what to watch for when New Orleans plays tonight September 11, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' season opener.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady will keep close eye on Saints tonight September 11, 2017 | 10:38 AM
Los Angeles, CA - 06/12/08 - As the time on the clock expired, Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) and Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen (20) shared a weary embrace. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin) section: Sports, reporter: Marc Spears, slug: 13celtics.
Boston Celtics
Ray Allen opens up about feud with former Celtics teammates September 11, 2017 | 8:28 AM
MLB
Streak on: Indians beat Orioles for 18th win in a row September 11, 2017 | 1:10 AM
OTTAWA, ON - APRIL 12: Dion Phaneuf #2 of the Ottawa Senators chases a breaking David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 12, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
As training camp looms, Bruins still don't have David Pastrnak aboard September 11, 2017 | 12:00 AM
PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: JD Martinez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks safely reaches first base on a ball hit to third base as Mark Reynolds #12 of the Colorado Rockies cannot come up with a throw in the dirt during the eighth inning at Chase Field on September 11, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Rockies won 5-4. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Why J.D. Martinez may be emerging as the Red Sox' top offseason target September 11, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello.
Boston Red Sox
How is the Red Sox rotation shaping up for the stretch run? September 11, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving leaves a news conference in Boston, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Celtics
Celtics betting on Kyrie Irving — just as they did with Isaiah Thomas September 11, 2017 | 12:00 AM
NFL
Kaepernick's frat and players protest on 1st NFL Sunday September 10, 2017 | 8:07 PM
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after beating Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, to win the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament.
Tennis
Sweet 16: Nadal beats Anderson for 3rd US Open, 16th major September 10, 2017 | 7:21 PM
Rob Gronkowski in 2017.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski says he's been researching hurricanes September 10, 2017 | 5:56 PM
Tampa Bay Rays' Wilson Ramos, right, celebrates with Alex Colome, left, after they defeated the Boston Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
Rays monitor Hurricane Irma news while beating Red Sox September 10, 2017 | 5:19 PM
New York Jets' Josh Martin tackles Buffalo Bills' LeSean McCoy.
NFL
Bills open new coaching era with win over Jets September 10, 2017 | 4:16 PM
Olympics
Paris aiming to make Olympic Games desirable again by 2024 September 10, 2017 | 11:43 AM
2018 boston marathon registration
Boston Marathon
Registration for the 2018 Boston Marathon opens Monday September 10, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox beat Tampa Bay Rays, 9-0 September 9, 2017 | 10:25 PM