Kyrie Irving says his flat earth theorizing was just a way to troll the media

According to Kyrie Irving, his assertion about the earth being flat was merely just an elaborate “exploitation tactic.”

In a recent interview with Toucher & Rich on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Irving was asked about a view that he expressed earlier in 2017 that the world is flat. Here are his quotes in response:

Look, look. Here it is. All I want to do is be able to have that open conversation. It was all an exploitation tactic. It literally spun the world — your guy’s world — it spun it into a frenzy and proved exactly what I thought it would do in terms of how all this works. It created a division, or, literally stand up there and let all these people threw tomatoes at me, or have somebody think I’m somehow a different intellectual person because I believe that the earth is flat and you think the world is round. It created exactly that. It did exactly that. It became like, because I think different, does that knock my intellectual capacity or the fact that I can think different things than you? That was the intent behind it. Do your own research, don’t come to me and ask me. At the end of the day, you’re going to feel and believe the way you want to feel. But don’t knock my life over that.

Irving said that ultimately the subplot “proved” what he intended it to.

“Whenever I’m doing something, I know my intent. And it proved what I thought it would,” Irving said.

“We are an easily troll-able group of people,” co-host Rich Shertenlieb noted in conclusion.

Here’s the interview: