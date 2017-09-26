Kyrie Irving takes leading role with Celtics

CANTON — Kyrie Irving’s desire is to move forward — hoping everyone quickly gets over how strange he looks in Celtics’ green — and develop into a true leader in Boston.

That process will be difficult, however, in the coming months. Irving likely will be questioned about his abrupt departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers, his relationship with LeBron James, his quest for independence in willingly leaving a team that has reached three consecutive NBA Finals.

Monday was officially the first day Irving was free of LeBron and his shadow, that he could discuss his LeBron-free future as the Celtics begin perhaps their most anticipated season in 10 years.