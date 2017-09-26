FROM

Kyrie Irving takes leading role with Celtics

Kyrie Irving responds to a question at Celtics media day.
Kyrie Irving was front and center during media day for the Celtics. –Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
By
September 26, 2017

CANTON — Kyrie Irving’s desire is to move forward — hoping everyone quickly gets over how strange he looks in Celtics’ green — and develop into a true leader in Boston.

That process will be difficult, however, in the coming months. Irving likely will be questioned about his abrupt departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers, his relationship with LeBron James, his quest for independence in willingly leaving a team that has reached three consecutive NBA Finals.

Monday was officially the first day Irving was free of LeBron and his shadow, that he could discuss his LeBron-free future as the Celtics begin perhaps their most anticipated season in 10 years.

Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Get a 2-week free trial.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics Boston Globe
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (59) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The Saints won 34-13. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
New England Patriots
What the Panthers are saying about the Patriots this week September 29, 2017 | 1:52 PM
The exterior of the TB12 Sports Therapy Center is seen among the other stores at Patriot Place adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2015.
New England Patriots
Medical experts offer response to 'TB12 Method' claim about avoiding sunburn through hydration September 29, 2017 | 9:28 AM
The Panthers defense in 2017.
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday's Patriots-Panthers game September 29, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Patriots safety Devin McCourty speaking to the media following the Patriots-Texans game.
Sports News
Morning sports update: Devin McCourty trying to avoid 'NFL vs. Donald Trump' September 29, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Local News
Boston sports teams tell fans to take a stand against racism September 28, 2017 | 11:25 PM
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) is congratulated by George Springer, right, after hitting a two-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox
Astros (17 hits) pounce on Red Sox, win 12-2 September 28, 2017 | 10:56 PM
Ben Abercrombie
College Sports
Family of Harvard freshman seriously injured in debut football game says ‘his spirit is strong’ September 28, 2017 | 4:45 PM
Sports News
'Season Ticket' sports podcast to debut Monday September 28, 2017 | 3:48 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick is trying very hard to stick to sports September 28, 2017 | 3:07 PM
Anders Bjork appears to be the first-line right winger.
Boston Bruins
Bruins are closing in on their final roster September 28, 2017 | 1:07 PM
Boston, MA: September 27, 2017: Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez leaps and howls after he crossed the following his bottom of the third inning solo home run. Toronto catcher Russell Martin is at right. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB regular season baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Boston Red Sox
Will Hanley Ramirez salvage his season in postseason? September 28, 2017 | 1:01 PM
Canton, MA -- 9/25/2017 - Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks to reporters during Celtics Media Day. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens saddened by latest college scandal September 28, 2017 | 12:52 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry takes questions from the media after NBA basketball practice in Oakland, Calif. Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle Sept. 27, 2017, that Colin Kaepernick’s omission from a Sports Illustrated cover featuring sports figures linking arms in protest solidarity was “terrible.” (AP Photo/Janie McCauley, File)
Sports News
Warriors' Curry slams Sports Illustrated for Kaepernick snub September 28, 2017 | 11:50 AM
FILE - In this Sunday Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace, from left, former player Ray Lewis and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley lock arms and kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. People have signed an online petition asking for the removal of a statute of Lewis after he joined other NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
NFL
Petition seeks removal of Ray Lewis statue over NFL protest September 28, 2017 | 11:38 AM
FILE in this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, NBA players Markieff, left, and Marcus Morris arrive at Superior Court for the second day of their aggravated assault trial in Phoenix. Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments Thursday, Sept. 28, for the assault trial of the NBA players. The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Boston Celtics
Closing arguments set for NBA players' assault trial September 28, 2017 | 11:26 AM
Connecticut coach Jim Calhoun signals to his team late in the second half of Connecticut's 74-65 victory over Pittsburgh in 2012.
College Sports
Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun is helping assemble a new Division III Connecticut team September 28, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots and Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers fight for the ball in the end zone on the last play of the game in November, 2013.
New England Patriots
Luke Kuechly says he 'got away with one' in 2013 Patriots game September 28, 2017 | 8:26 AM
Paul Pierce will appear on ESPN and ABC editions of NBA Countdown.
Boston Celtics
Former Celtic Paul Pierce joining ESPN full time September 28, 2017 | 8:14 AM
Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy calls to officials during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins
Bruce Cassidy gets full chance for aggressive strategy with Bruins September 27, 2017 | 11:46 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox cut magic number to 2 September 27, 2017 | 11:30 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes questions from members of the media following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady can't shake memory of tough 2013 loss to Panthers September 27, 2017 | 11:24 PM
FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the New England Patriots kneel on the sidelines as the National Anthem is played before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Danny Amendola says he thinks all Patriots players plan to stand during Sunday's anthem September 27, 2017 | 6:28 PM
Patriots receiver Chad Johnson cannot grasp a pass against the Buffalo Bills during a game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass on January 1, 2012.
New England Patriots
Chad Johnson trolled himself about his time with the Patriots September 27, 2017 | 2:40 PM
Bill Russell, center, receives a standing ovation after being introduced prior to a Celtics' game in 2012.
Boston Celtics
Bill Russell wants NFL players who knelt for anthem to know 'they are not alone' September 27, 2017 | 2:05 PM
Boston, MA - 8/02/2017 - Fans huddle under the stands as heavy rains and lightning forced the outside seating areas to be cleared during a rain delay before tonight's scheduled game against the Cleveland Indians. The Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 03Red Sox-Indians, LOID: 8.3.3282156025.
Boston Red Sox
Here's how much Red Sox ticket prices are going up next year September 27, 2017 | 1:55 PM
New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 42-27. The good news for New England is that the last three times it lost its season opener it went on the win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Sports Q
Can the Patriots win the Super Bowl without changes to their defense? September 27, 2017 | 1:34 PM
College Sports
Louisville places Rick Pitino, AD on administrative leave September 27, 2017 | 12:58 PM
Eduardo Nunez is attended to by Red Sox staff after hurting himself on September 25.
Sports News
Morning sports update: Red Sox injuries forcing John Farrell into a difficult position September 27, 2017 | 10:05 AM
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
New England Patriots
5 things Patriots fans should know about the Carolina Panthers September 27, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox
Sale gives up 4 HRs in playoff tuneup, Jays beat Red Sox September 26, 2017 | 11:59 PM