Bill Russell wants NFL players who knelt for anthem to know ‘they are not alone’

A day after he tweeted out a photo of himself taking a knee while wearing the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Celtics legend Bill Russell offered additional context into his thought process.

“What I wanted was to let those guys know is I support them,”Russell told ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan. “I wanted them to know they are not alone.”

Russell’s newly established Twitter account attracted attention for the powerful photo of the 83-year-old taking a knee:

The 11-time NBA champion was somewhat surprised by the reaction. When he was told about the thousands of retweets the photo got on social media, Russell had a simple explanation.

“Hey, I’m new at this.”

Ultimately, Russell’s message is clear.

“Just tell those NFL players, I’m with them.”