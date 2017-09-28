Brad Stevens saddened by latest college scandal

NEWPORT, R.I. — As much as the Celtics focused on their second day of official workouts Wednesday at Salve Regina University, their collective eyes were following the biggest story in college basketball in recent years.

Four assistant coaches at four Division 1 schools were indicted by the FBI for fraud and corruption schemes and former Celtics coach Rick Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave by Louisville amid a federal bribery investigation.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens spent 15 years as a college assistant coach and head coach. He led mid-major Butler University to two NCAA championship game appearances before taking the Boston job in 2013. Stevens represented the new-look college coach making the adjustment to the NBA.