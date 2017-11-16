Charles Barkley says he isn’t sure how the Celtics won 13 straight games

The Celtics have won 13 straight games and Charles Barkley has no idea how.

Barkley ripped into the home team during TNT’s halftime show for the Boston’s game against the Golden State Warriors. With the Celtics down five points after two quarters, the former NBA All-Star asked his colleague, Ernie Johnson Jr., “How in the world has this team won 13 straight games?”

"They would not be favored in the Eastern Conference… I'm not sure they can beat Toronto or Washington." – Chuck on the Celtics pic.twitter.com/l7W06SrNsh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2017

“I’m sitting here watching, and I’ve watched them play probably five times, and they would not be favored in the Eastern Conference,” Barkley continued. “And I’m not talking about Cleveland. I’m not even talking about Cleveland. I’m not sure they could beat Toronto or Washington.”

Advertisement

When pressed by Johnson for the reasoning behind his thoughts, Barkley responded: “I’m just saying, I’m not sure how they’re winning these games.”

Fellow analyst Shaquille O’Neal argued, “They’re going to beat Toronto.”

For the record, the Celtics defeated the Raptors, 95-94, on Sunday afternoon. But Barkley still wasn’t convinced.

“Toronto’s playing great,” he said. “They went down to Houston and spanked them.”