Gordon Hayward watched the Celtics-Warriors game from the bench

For the first time since fracturing his left ankle, Gordon Hayward sat court side to watch his team play on their home parquet. Hayward was seated in the second row of the Celtics bench for Boston’s game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Gordon Hayward is back in the TD Garden. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/SfhyvG8UOb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 17, 2017

According to Hayward’s wife, Robyn, the couple was dining at Strega Waterfront in the Seaport before heading over to the TD Garden. She wrote on Instagram: “So proud of my hubby for getting out of the house for the first team like for real for real.”

Attention #Celtics fans: Gordon Hayward will be in the @tdgarden tonight to watch his team go for its 14th straight W. (h/t @a1ranthony) pic.twitter.com/ltgovLfd43 — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) November 17, 2017

Despite not being present for their previous contests this season, the Celtics forward has certainly been following along from home. After a number of the team’s recent victories, he’s tweeted his support and excitement.

Can't wait to be a part of the Lakers Celtics rivalry…but for now watching my guys from home #celtics #banner18 ☘️ A post shared by Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) on Nov 8, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

Following the team’s 92-88 win, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens called Hayward’s presence “great.”

“I think he always gives us all a lift,” Stevens told reporters in his postgame press conference. “We see him every day at 10 a.m. at the practice facility when he goes through all his routines, but it’s great to see him in the building. And probably more so, it was great for him.”

Hayward tweeted after the game: