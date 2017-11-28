Morning sports update: Avery Bradley says Boston ‘will always be my second home’

The Celtics fell to the Pistons on Monday night, 118-108. On Monday Night Football, the Ravens defeated the Texans to continue a wildcard push. Additionally, the Patriots placed both Nate Ebner and Martellus Bennett on injured reserve.

Here’s a look at a few stories from around the sports world:

Avery Bradley said reception in TD Garden “means a lot”: Back in Boston to play the Celtics on Monday, Avery Bradley was given a warm welcome by fans. It was Bradley’s first game in TD Garden since he was traded to the Pistons in the offseason for Marcus Morris. Bradley had this to say afterward:

In my seven years here, I tried to go out there and compete hard and leave everything out on the court for [the fans]. For them to show that respect back to me, it means a lot to me. This will always be my second home and I love all the fans in Boston.

Stephon Gilmore was on his game against the Dolphins: After well-documented early season struggles, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been getting progressively more dominant.

That was certainly on display against the Dolphins on Sunday. Not only did Gilmore have an end zone interception, but his coverage was so good that he was barely tested. (CBS Boston)

Dolphins receiver says Tom Brady heard him talking trash: Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills said that he loves playing the Patriots, noting also that he talked trash within ear shot of Tom Brady.

“He hears me. He’s laughing. We’re all just having a good time,” said Stills. (WEEI)

BC football has nine players named to All-ACC team: Boston College football has won five of its last six games, testament to the complete team effort that has transformed a tough start to the year.

Nine Eagles were named to All-ACC teams, including freshman running back A.J. Dillon. Dillon is the first BC freshman to earn first team All-ACC honors since Luke Kuechly in 2009. (Boston Globe)

Daily highlight: Leftover from the weekend, here’s a truly mesmerizing clip of Bills receiver Zay Jones getting back to his feet: