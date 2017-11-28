Morning sports update: Avery Bradley says Boston ‘will always be my second home’

Detroit Pistons' Avery Bradley leaves the court after defeating the Boston Celtics 118-108.
Detroit Pistons' Avery Bradley leaves the court after defeating the Boston Celtics 118-108. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
November 28, 2017

The Celtics fell to the Pistons on Monday night, 118-108. On Monday Night Football, the Ravens defeated the Texans to continue a wildcard push. Additionally, the Patriots placed both Nate Ebner and Martellus Bennett on injured reserve.

Here’s a look at a few stories from around the sports world:

Avery Bradley said reception in TD Garden “means a lot”: Back in Boston to play the Celtics on Monday, Avery Bradley was given a warm welcome by fans. It was Bradley’s first game in TD Garden since he was traded to the Pistons in the offseason for Marcus Morris. Bradley had this to say afterward:

In my seven years here, I tried to go out there and compete hard and leave everything out on the court for [the fans]. For them to show that respect back to me, it means a lot to me. This will always be my second home and I love all the fans in Boston.

Advertisement

Stephon Gilmore was on his game against the Dolphins: After well-documented early season struggles, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been getting progressively more dominant.

That was certainly on display against the Dolphins on Sunday. Not only did Gilmore have an end zone interception, but his coverage was so good that he was barely tested. (CBS Boston)

Dolphins receiver says Tom Brady heard him talking trash: Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills said that he loves playing the Patriots, noting also that he talked trash within ear shot of Tom Brady.

“He hears me. He’s laughing. We’re all just having a good time,” said Stills. (WEEI)

BC football has nine players named to All-ACC team: Boston College football has won five of its last six games, testament to the complete team effort that has transformed a tough start to the year.

Nine Eagles were named to All-ACC teams, including freshman running back A.J. Dillon. Dillon is the first BC freshman to earn first team All-ACC honors since Luke Kuechly in 2009. (Boston Globe)

Daily highlight: Leftover from the weekend, here’s a truly mesmerizing clip of Bills receiver Zay Jones getting back to his feet:

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Stephon Gilmore makes an interception against the Dolphins.
New England Patriots
Patriots defense in the midst of historic run after slow start November 30, 2017 | 7:57 AM
Bill Belichick Mike Tomlin
Sports Q
Debate: Who is the second-best coach in the NFL? November 30, 2017 | 7:44 AM
Boston, MA: 11-27-17: The Celtics Marcus Smart reacts after making a fourh quarter three point shot. The Boston Celtics hosted the Detroit Pistons in a regular season NBA basketball game at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart explained the origins of his nickname November 30, 2017 | 6:50 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Rask stops 19 shots to lead Bruins to 3-2 win over Lightning November 29, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Carlos Beltran New York Yankees
MLB
Carlos Beltran interviews to become Yankees manager November 29, 2017 | 7:48 PM
Buffalo Bills fans gather before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
New England Patriots
Devin McCourty expects 'a lot of middle fingers' from Bills fans this weekend November 29, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
A look back at the Patriots' 17-year dominance over the Bills November 29, 2017 | 6:39 PM
Philip Rivers Chargers
NFL
Philip Rivers: Decision to bench Eli Manning is 'pathetic' November 29, 2017 | 6:15 PM
Foxborough MA 11/24/17 New England Patriots Tom Brady throwing during warm up before they play the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Tom Brady misses practice with Achilles tendon injury November 29, 2017 | 5:44 PM
Aron Baynes Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Aron Baynes shares his most important off-court activity November 29, 2017 | 12:42 PM
In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Japan's starter Shohei Otani pitches against South Korea during the first inning of their semifinal game at the Premier12 world baseball tournament at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Boston Red Sox
Why a Japanese baseball player is being compared to Babe Ruth November 29, 2017 | 12:39 PM
College Sports
Harvard-Yale football rivalry to shift to Fenway Park in 2018 November 29, 2017 | 11:53 AM
Rex Burkhead cleats
New England Patriots
Here are some of the customized cleats the Patriots will be wearing on Sunday November 29, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton looks out from the dugout before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Giancarlo Stanton 'an extreme long shot' for Red Sox November 29, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Kyrie Irving dribbles past Al Horford during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on October 24, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Chad Finn: One thought on every player on the Celtics' roster November 29, 2017 | 8:59 AM
ESPN logo
Media
ESPN eliminating 150 production, tech jobs in latest cuts November 29, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Connecticut's Ben Gordon drives for the basket past Nevada's Marcelus Kemp during the second half in the Preseason NIT game at Storrs, Conn., Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2003. Gordon scored a game and career high 37 points to help UConn to a 93-79 win over Nevada. (AP Photo/Bob Child) Library Tag 11202003 Sports
NBA
Former UConn basketball star arrested on suspicion of robbery November 29, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin takes questions during the post-game news conference after the Sunday night NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
New England Patriots
Mike Tomlin's words will motivate the Patriots, as if they needed it November 29, 2017 | 7:13 AM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning stands in a tunnel with teammates before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
NFL
Eli Manning benched by Giants for Geno Smith November 28, 2017 | 3:50 PM
Former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law raises one of the four Lombardi Trophies before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.
Sports Q
Which players from the Patriots dynasty will make the Hall of Fame? November 28, 2017 | 1:59 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots: Cloutier, 1st Maine native to play for team, dies November 28, 2017 | 12:51 PM
Tiger Woods speaks at a press conference at the Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Golf
Tiger Woods says he's on the 'other side' of pain and loving life November 28, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady described his relationship with the media November 28, 2017 | 11:27 AM
Pablo Sandoval Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Why is Pablo Sandoval on a 2018 Red Sox calendar? November 28, 2017 | 9:27 AM
Boston Bruins
Why the Bruins' goaltender controversy is a good thing for Bruce Cassidy November 28, 2017 | 7:56 AM
Sports News
Ex-coach gets probation for exposing himself to teen girls November 28, 2017 | 7:34 AM
MLB
Court dismisses lawsuit filed by widow of ex-pitcher Fidrych November 28, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree fight during Sunday's game.
NFL
Talib, Crabtree suspended 2 games each for fighting November 27, 2017 | 11:16 PM
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) runs as Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots
Patriots place Martellus Bennett, Nate Ebner on IR November 27, 2017 | 11:14 PM
Boston, MA: 11-27-17: Former Celtics guard Avery Bradley returned to Boston with his new team the Detroit Pistons tonight. He is pictured as he watches a video tribute to his days with the Celtics before the start of the game. The Boston Celtics hosted the Detroit Pistons in a regular season NBA basketball game at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics
Pistons beat Celtics in Avery Bradley's return to Boston November 27, 2017 | 11:00 PM