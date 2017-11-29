Aron Baynes shares how he stays sharp off the court

Aron Baynes Boston Celtics
Timofey Mozgov defends Aron Baynes during the first half. –AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
By
November 29, 2017

Aron Baynes is averaging career highs in both minutes and rebounds through 22 games with the Celtics this season. But the 6-foot-10, 260-pound center is not only focused on contributing on the court, he is also staying sharp outside of basketball.

On Tuesday, Baynes visited a local middle school for the unveiling of a first-of-its-kind mobile STEM laboratory by General Electric and the Boston Celtics. According to GE’s press release, the state-of-the-art lab will provide students with “access to the tools they need to become familiar with cutting-edge technologies that may inspire them to pursue rewarding STEM careers.” Its first stop is Lilla G. Frederick Pilot Middle School in Dorchester, before traveling to eight other public schools in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“It’s very cool,” Baynes said of the new equipment at the launch. “They got the laser cutters and the 3-D printers. They can print houses now, so it’s definitely something for the future.”

After pumping up students at a pep rally, Baynes spoke briefly with Boston.com about his academic interests and how he continues to stay educated. The Australian native — who attended college at Washington State University — said that pursuing, and completing, a Bachelor’s degree was critical milestone in his career prior to going pro.

“You always need a backup plan,” he said. “For the most part, sports is not a long-term option for people. There’s always the lucky exceptions, but that’s why I have a college degree. That’s something that was important to me. I knew that I wanted to get that background so that I always have a fallback plan if something doesn’t work out in sports.”

As for what that fallback plan might be? Baynes said it changes all the time, though he focused primarily on physical therapy while in school. At one point, he also thought he was going to become a dentist.

“I’m happy where I’m at, but I’m always trying to stay sharp,” Baynes said.

Advertisement

One of his favorite ways to keep is mind keen is by reading. In fact, the 30-year-old believes reading is one of, if not, the most important activities anyone can practice.

“No matter your age, reading keeps you sharp,” Baynes said. “I have a two-year-old son, so I asked my brother, who’s a teacher, ‘What’s the best thing I can do for him?’ He said, ‘Just read to him.’ Because of the number of kids he’s taught that don’t read at the level that they’re meant to.”

“That’s the most important thing, so that’s what I do,” he continued. “There’s never not enough time for me to read my son one more book. That’s something I love doing and it’s always a pleasure to do that.”

Growing up, Baynes said his two favorite school subjects were history and math. Although he found math a little difficult, he said he enjoyed the challenge and finds that its fundamentals are often keys to solving almost any question. While he hopes to continue his education one day and “keep learning stuff” after basketball, Baynes’ intellectual curiosities infiltrate the locker room as well.

“I’m always down to talk about theology and understand where other people come from, what their background is,” he said. “We have a very diverse culture and spectrum in the locker room. We have guys from other five different countries, so I enjoy learning about everyone’s different cultures.”

“I like understanding what makes a person who they are, and what’s their background, first and foremost,” Baynes continued. “Jaylen [Brown] and I sit next to each other on the plane, so we’ve talked about a few things. They’re wide-ranging — whatever tickles your fancy during the day.”

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz, left, and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum on Oct. 20, 2017.
Boston Celtics
A comparison of 'Process': The similar but different styles of the Celtics and 76ers rebuilds November 30, 2017 | 2:53 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick get fired up over a ball placement during Sunday's game November 30, 2017 | 1:42 PM
Julian Edelman
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman to his one-year-old daughter: 'Stop growing so fast!' November 30, 2017 | 12:28 PM
ESPN production crew
Media
With layoffs, ESPN loses quality depth in behind-the-scenes talent November 30, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in San Francisco. Paul Goldschmidt scored on the home run. (AP Photo/George Nikitin)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trade rumor roundup: The latest on who’s leaving and who’s coming to Boston November 30, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Stephon Gilmore makes an interception against the Dolphins.
New England Patriots
Patriots defense in the midst of historic run after slow start November 30, 2017 | 7:57 AM
Bill Belichick Mike Tomlin
Sports Q
Debate: Who is the second-best coach in the NFL? November 30, 2017 | 7:44 AM
Boston, MA: 11-27-17: The Celtics Marcus Smart reacts after making a fourh quarter three point shot. The Boston Celtics hosted the Detroit Pistons in a regular season NBA basketball game at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart explained the origins of his nickname November 30, 2017 | 6:50 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Rask stops 19 shots to lead Bruins to 3-2 win over Lightning November 29, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Carlos Beltran New York Yankees
MLB
Carlos Beltran interviews to become Yankees manager November 29, 2017 | 7:48 PM
Buffalo Bills fans gather before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
New England Patriots
Devin McCourty expects 'a lot of middle fingers' from Bills fans this weekend November 29, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
A look back at the Patriots' 17-year dominance over the Bills November 29, 2017 | 6:39 PM
Philip Rivers Chargers
NFL
Philip Rivers: Decision to bench Eli Manning is 'pathetic' November 29, 2017 | 6:15 PM
Foxborough MA 11/24/17 New England Patriots Tom Brady throwing during warm up before they play the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Tom Brady misses practice with Achilles tendon injury November 29, 2017 | 5:44 PM
In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Japan's starter Shohei Otani pitches against South Korea during the first inning of their semifinal game at the Premier12 world baseball tournament at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Boston Red Sox
Why a Japanese baseball player is being compared to Babe Ruth November 29, 2017 | 12:39 PM
College Sports
Harvard-Yale football rivalry to shift to Fenway Park in 2018 November 29, 2017 | 11:53 AM
Rex Burkhead cleats
New England Patriots
Here are some of the customized cleats the Patriots will be wearing on Sunday November 29, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton looks out from the dugout before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Giancarlo Stanton 'an extreme long shot' for Red Sox November 29, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Kyrie Irving dribbles past Al Horford during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on October 24, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Chad Finn: One thought on every player on the Celtics' roster November 29, 2017 | 8:59 AM
ESPN logo
Media
ESPN eliminating 150 production, tech jobs in latest cuts November 29, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Connecticut's Ben Gordon drives for the basket past Nevada's Marcelus Kemp during the second half in the Preseason NIT game at Storrs, Conn., Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2003. Gordon scored a game and career high 37 points to help UConn to a 93-79 win over Nevada. (AP Photo/Bob Child) Library Tag 11202003 Sports
NBA
Former UConn basketball star arrested on suspicion of robbery November 29, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin takes questions during the post-game news conference after the Sunday night NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
New England Patriots
Mike Tomlin's words will motivate the Patriots, as if they needed it November 29, 2017 | 7:13 AM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning stands in a tunnel with teammates before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
NFL
Eli Manning benched by Giants for Geno Smith November 28, 2017 | 3:50 PM
Former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law raises one of the four Lombardi Trophies before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.
Sports Q
Which players from the Patriots dynasty will make the Hall of Fame? November 28, 2017 | 1:59 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots: Cloutier, 1st Maine native to play for team, dies November 28, 2017 | 12:51 PM
Tiger Woods speaks at a press conference at the Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Golf
Tiger Woods says he's on the 'other side' of pain and loving life November 28, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady described his relationship with the media November 28, 2017 | 11:27 AM
Pablo Sandoval Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Why is Pablo Sandoval on a 2018 Red Sox calendar? November 28, 2017 | 9:27 AM
Detroit Pistons' Avery Bradley leaves the court after defeating the Boston Celtics 118-108.
Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley says Boston 'will always be my second home' November 28, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Boston Bruins
Why the Bruins' goaltender controversy is a good thing for Bruce Cassidy November 28, 2017 | 7:56 AM