A comparison of ‘Process’: The similar but different styles of the Celtics and 76ers rebuilds

The result could be an epic Eastern Conference rivalry.

Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz, left, and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum on Oct. 20, 2017.
Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz, left, and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum on Oct. 20, 2017. –AP Photo/Michael Perez
By
2:53 PM

Brad Stevens of the Celtics and Brett Brown of the 76ers were each hired in the 2013 NBA offseason. Both were brought in as head coaches who would oversee rebuilding projects in their respective new roles. Yet while Stevens endured only one losing season, Brown has been subjected to four. As Boston has already re-joined the NBA’s elite, Philadelphia may only begin to breakthrough in the 2017-2018 season.

The two teams’ rebuilding strategies have each been compelling in their own way in the last five years. The result is a potential rivalry to succeed LeBron James’ Cavaliers as the dominant force in the Eastern Conference. NBA prognosticators have taken turns labeling both Boston and Philadelphia as the “team of the future.”

Advertisement

Exploring the differences–and, perhaps more interestingly, the similarities–in the Celtics’ and 76ers’ approaches to rebuilding is a fascinating study, though at the core of the discussion, the Celtics had a head start.

“I think that their starting point was way further along and they’ve taken that and they’ve just made it better and better and better,” said Brown when asked about the Celtics in March, 2017.

Of course, the Celtics’ starting point was only “further along” because team executive Danny Ainge decided it would be (as did, in their own way, the Brooklyn Nets). When Ainge reasoned in 2013 that the Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce window of opportunity had closed, he acted boldly. It’s easy to forget, but not everyone saw the trade with Brooklyn as a huge victory. Bill Simmons referred to the draft pick haul as the “pu pu platter” on ESPN during the 2013 NBA draft.

Nonetheless, the blockbuster trade in July of that year (barely a week after Stevens was hired) sent the two Celtics superstars to the Nets. It landed what proved to be a historic windfall of lottery picks in exchange. In future years, the Celtics were able to resist the urge to tank, as the 76ers were systematically doing, due to the fact that their best hope for a lottery pick was tied to the Nets’ record, not their own.

Advertisement

Still, to simply place all of the credit for Boston’s accelerated rebuild on the Garnett-Pierce trade would ignore several other deals that Ainge made in that eventful span of time.

Take for example:

  • The June 2014 trade that also involved the Nets (and Cavaliers), in which the Celtics acquired Tyler Zeller, Marcus Thornton and a Cavaliers 2016 first round pick. Boston was able to take on Thornton’s salary (and thus make the deal work) because of a trade exception from the Pierce-Garnett deal.
  • The Dec. 2014, trade that sent Rajon Rondo to the Mavericks for a package that included Jae Crowder.
  • And most importantly, the Feb. 2015 deal with the Suns that sent Thornton and the Cavs’ pick acquired the previous June to Phoenix in exchange for Isaiah Thomas.

All three of those trades (plus numerous others) not only allowed the Celtics to become competitive again in the short term, but helped to set up the blockbuster Kyrie Irving deal in the 2017 offseason.

In Philadelphia, the 76ers harnessed largely the same basic philosophy: pile up “assets” and wait for the chance to acquire top talent. Minus the initial opportunity to trade players of Garnett and Pierce’s caliber, the 76ers had to generate their own value. This was done through a well-documented commitment to losing which enhanced the team’s probability of getting top lottery picks. It famously became known as “Trust the Process”:

More than that, the 76ers–not unlike Ainge–made numerous trades. Philadelphia was far from the passive franchise focused only on intentionally losing that they were occasionally portrayed to be. This culminated in the trade between Boston and Philadelphia prior to the 2017 draft.

The paths of the two rebuilding efforts officially intertwined when Ainge traded the first overall pick to the 76ers in exchange for the third pick and a future first rounder in June. The deal allowed Philadelphia to get a franchise guard (Markelle Fultz) to accompany their highly touted front line. Meanwhile, the Celtics emerged with a quality pick of their own. Based on the admittedly small sample size of rookie performance so far in the season, Jayson Tatum is thriving.

Advertisement

Each team, despite experiencing wildly divergent win totals over the past several seasons, has actually pursued similar strategies to rebuilding. While Philadelphia–largely under the direction of former general manager Sam Hinkie–”Trusted the Process,” Boston placed its faith in “Trader Danny.”

The result could be an Eastern Conference rivalry for years to come.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick get fired up over a ball placement during Sunday's game November 30, 2017 | 1:42 PM
Julian Edelman
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman to his one-year-old daughter: 'Stop growing so fast!' November 30, 2017 | 12:28 PM
ESPN production crew
Media
With layoffs, ESPN loses quality depth in behind-the-scenes talent November 30, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in San Francisco. Paul Goldschmidt scored on the home run. (AP Photo/George Nikitin)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trade rumor roundup: The latest on who’s leaving and who’s coming to Boston November 30, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Stephon Gilmore makes an interception against the Dolphins.
New England Patriots
Patriots defense in the midst of historic run after slow start November 30, 2017 | 7:57 AM
Bill Belichick Mike Tomlin
Sports Q
Debate: Who is the second-best coach in the NFL? November 30, 2017 | 7:44 AM
Boston, MA: 11-27-17: The Celtics Marcus Smart reacts after making a fourh quarter three point shot. The Boston Celtics hosted the Detroit Pistons in a regular season NBA basketball game at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart explained the origins of his nickname November 30, 2017 | 6:50 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Rask stops 19 shots to lead Bruins to 3-2 win over Lightning November 29, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Carlos Beltran New York Yankees
MLB
Carlos Beltran interviews to become Yankees manager November 29, 2017 | 7:48 PM
Buffalo Bills fans gather before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
New England Patriots
Devin McCourty expects 'a lot of middle fingers' from Bills fans this weekend November 29, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
A look back at the Patriots' 17-year dominance over the Bills November 29, 2017 | 6:39 PM
Philip Rivers Chargers
NFL
Philip Rivers: Decision to bench Eli Manning is 'pathetic' November 29, 2017 | 6:15 PM
Foxborough MA 11/24/17 New England Patriots Tom Brady throwing during warm up before they play the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Tom Brady misses practice with Achilles tendon injury November 29, 2017 | 5:44 PM
Aron Baynes Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Aron Baynes shares his most important off-court activity November 29, 2017 | 12:42 PM
In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Japan's starter Shohei Otani pitches against South Korea during the first inning of their semifinal game at the Premier12 world baseball tournament at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Boston Red Sox
Why a Japanese baseball player is being compared to Babe Ruth November 29, 2017 | 12:39 PM
College Sports
Harvard-Yale football rivalry to shift to Fenway Park in 2018 November 29, 2017 | 11:53 AM
Rex Burkhead cleats
New England Patriots
Here are some of the customized cleats the Patriots will be wearing on Sunday November 29, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton looks out from the dugout before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Giancarlo Stanton 'an extreme long shot' for Red Sox November 29, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Kyrie Irving dribbles past Al Horford during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on October 24, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Chad Finn: One thought on every player on the Celtics' roster November 29, 2017 | 8:59 AM
ESPN logo
Media
ESPN eliminating 150 production, tech jobs in latest cuts November 29, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Connecticut's Ben Gordon drives for the basket past Nevada's Marcelus Kemp during the second half in the Preseason NIT game at Storrs, Conn., Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2003. Gordon scored a game and career high 37 points to help UConn to a 93-79 win over Nevada. (AP Photo/Bob Child) Library Tag 11202003 Sports
NBA
Former UConn basketball star arrested on suspicion of robbery November 29, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin takes questions during the post-game news conference after the Sunday night NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
New England Patriots
Mike Tomlin's words will motivate the Patriots, as if they needed it November 29, 2017 | 7:13 AM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning stands in a tunnel with teammates before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
NFL
Eli Manning benched by Giants for Geno Smith November 28, 2017 | 3:50 PM
Former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law raises one of the four Lombardi Trophies before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.
Sports Q
Which players from the Patriots dynasty will make the Hall of Fame? November 28, 2017 | 1:59 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots: Cloutier, 1st Maine native to play for team, dies November 28, 2017 | 12:51 PM
Tiger Woods speaks at a press conference at the Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Golf
Tiger Woods says he's on the 'other side' of pain and loving life November 28, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady described his relationship with the media November 28, 2017 | 11:27 AM
Pablo Sandoval Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Why is Pablo Sandoval on a 2018 Red Sox calendar? November 28, 2017 | 9:27 AM
Detroit Pistons' Avery Bradley leaves the court after defeating the Boston Celtics 118-108.
Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley says Boston 'will always be my second home' November 28, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Boston Bruins
Why the Bruins' goaltender controversy is a good thing for Bruce Cassidy November 28, 2017 | 7:56 AM