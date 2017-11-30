For Marcus Smart, it’s all about playing like a ‘junkyard dog’

Boston, MA: 11-27-17: The Celtics Marcus Smart reacts after making a fourh quarter three point shot. The Boston Celtics hosted the Detroit Pistons in a regular season NBA basketball game at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Marcus Smart reacts after making a fourth-quarter three-point shot. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
6:50 AM

When asked last season to describe his game to someone who has never seen him play before, Marcus Smart offered an unusual comparison: “a junkyard dog.”

“A junkyard dog is someone who does all the little things, who you don’t really want to mess with,” the 23-year-old told Boston.com. “That’s kind of me. I do all the little things for this team. I’m not the only one, but I’m one of the guys that do it.”

Smart — whose play is defined by scrappy efforts and unwavering intensity — is shooting a mere 31.2 percent from the field this season, but the Celtics guard is still an integral part to the team’s offense. When he’s on the floor, Boston’s offensive rating stands at 107.1. When he’s on the bench, the stat drops to 100.7.

Advertisement

The box score has seen Smart have nights where he’s 0-for-7 or 3-for-15, as well as nights where he’s 7-for-8 or 8-for-13. Yet in the face of his inconsistent shooting, Smart is averaging over 30 minutes off the bench — and he’s making the most of it.

“I don’t mind getting myself dirty, bloodied up a little bit, putting my body on the line for this team,” he said.

His tenacity isn’t just exciting to watch. It’s paying off, too. The Celtics’ net rating when Smart is on the court is plus-11.2 points per 100 possessions, but when he’s off, it falls to minus-0.8. And Smart’s personal plus-minus has been a double-digit plus eight times this season. As head coach Brad Stevens pointed out, “there’s a reason he’s in the game when the game is on the line.”

But Smart’s doggedness is nothing new for the former sixth overall draft pick. When he was growing up, some of his teammates and their parents would call him “hound dog” because of his on-court presence.

“I was moving the ball well,” he said. “Every play with the ball, I was always there. So they kind of gave me that nickname when I was little.”

Advertisement

The Texas native also credits his upbringing with shaping his style of play.

“I’m the youngest of four boys, so you have to be tough,” he said. “You have to be willing to get in and sacrifice your body. Being able to do that with my older brothers helped me grow into the physical player I am.”

Smart’s favorite thing to do on the basketball court reflects his pugnacious nature. It’s not driving to the hoop, it’s not chucking up three-pointers, and it’s not poking for steals… It’s diving for balls.

“I just think it’s fun,” he said. “That’s a play most guys don’t make. It’s not on the stat sheet, but it’s a big play for your team if you can recover it. It’s a big momentum changer.”

The inclination to do whatever he can to benefit the larger group — even if it means getting “bloodied” — reverts back to Smart’s “junkyard dog” persona.

“I’m willing to sacrifice my body for my team,” he told reporters during last season’s playoffs. “Most of the times, wins aren’t going to be pretty. You can’t be out there looking pretty. It’s going to get ugly. You got to be willing to stick your nose in there and get bloody a little bit. And that’s me.”

But there’s something deeper than a desire to win, and deeper than an affinity for physicality, that has been driving Smart’s play. In 2004, he lost one of his brothers, Todd Westbrook, to a nearly two-decade long battle with cancer. The tragic death provided a cornerstone that has fueled his untethered approach to the game.

Advertisement

“I’ve always played hard,” Smart told Baxter Holmes as a rookie. “That’s how I was raised. But now I’m playing more with a purpose. Now I’m playing not just for myself, I’m playing for my brother, for my family. I’m going to go out there and give it all I have, because he gave it all he had for 18 years, and he lost his battle. I don’t want to lose my battle.”

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
ESPN production crew
Media
With layoffs, ESPN loses quality depth in behind-the-scenes talent November 30, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in San Francisco. Paul Goldschmidt scored on the home run. (AP Photo/George Nikitin)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trade rumor roundup: The latest on who’s leaving and who’s coming to Boston November 30, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Stephon Gilmore makes an interception against the Dolphins.
New England Patriots
Patriots defense in the midst of historic run after slow start November 30, 2017 | 7:57 AM
Bill Belichick Mike Tomlin
Sports Q
Debate: Who is the second-best coach in the NFL? November 30, 2017 | 7:44 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Rask stops 19 shots to lead Bruins to 3-2 win over Lightning November 29, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Carlos Beltran New York Yankees
MLB
Carlos Beltran interviews to become Yankees manager November 29, 2017 | 7:48 PM
Buffalo Bills fans gather before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
New England Patriots
Devin McCourty expects 'a lot of middle fingers' from Bills fans this weekend November 29, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
A look back at the Patriots' 17-year dominance over the Bills November 29, 2017 | 6:39 PM
Philip Rivers Chargers
NFL
Philip Rivers: Decision to bench Eli Manning is 'pathetic' November 29, 2017 | 6:15 PM
Foxborough MA 11/24/17 New England Patriots Tom Brady throwing during warm up before they play the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Tom Brady misses practice with Achilles tendon injury November 29, 2017 | 5:44 PM
Aron Baynes Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Aron Baynes shares his most important off-court activity November 29, 2017 | 12:42 PM
In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Japan's starter Shohei Otani pitches against South Korea during the first inning of their semifinal game at the Premier12 world baseball tournament at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Boston Red Sox
Why a Japanese baseball player is being compared to Babe Ruth November 29, 2017 | 12:39 PM
College Sports
Harvard-Yale football rivalry to shift to Fenway Park in 2018 November 29, 2017 | 11:53 AM
Rex Burkhead cleats
New England Patriots
Here are some of the customized cleats the Patriots will be wearing on Sunday November 29, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton looks out from the dugout before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Giancarlo Stanton 'an extreme long shot' for Red Sox November 29, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Kyrie Irving dribbles past Al Horford during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on October 24, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Chad Finn: One thought on every player on the Celtics' roster November 29, 2017 | 8:59 AM
ESPN logo
Media
ESPN eliminating 150 production, tech jobs in latest cuts November 29, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Connecticut's Ben Gordon drives for the basket past Nevada's Marcelus Kemp during the second half in the Preseason NIT game at Storrs, Conn., Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2003. Gordon scored a game and career high 37 points to help UConn to a 93-79 win over Nevada. (AP Photo/Bob Child) Library Tag 11202003 Sports
NBA
Former UConn basketball star arrested on suspicion of robbery November 29, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin takes questions during the post-game news conference after the Sunday night NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
New England Patriots
Mike Tomlin's words will motivate the Patriots, as if they needed it November 29, 2017 | 7:13 AM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning stands in a tunnel with teammates before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
NFL
Eli Manning benched by Giants for Geno Smith November 28, 2017 | 3:50 PM
Former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law raises one of the four Lombardi Trophies before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.
Sports Q
Which players from the Patriots dynasty will make the Hall of Fame? November 28, 2017 | 1:59 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots: Cloutier, 1st Maine native to play for team, dies November 28, 2017 | 12:51 PM
Tiger Woods speaks at a press conference at the Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
Golf
Tiger Woods says he's on the 'other side' of pain and loving life November 28, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady described his relationship with the media November 28, 2017 | 11:27 AM
Pablo Sandoval Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Why is Pablo Sandoval on a 2018 Red Sox calendar? November 28, 2017 | 9:27 AM
Detroit Pistons' Avery Bradley leaves the court after defeating the Boston Celtics 118-108.
Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley says Boston 'will always be my second home' November 28, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Boston Bruins
Why the Bruins' goaltender controversy is a good thing for Bruce Cassidy November 28, 2017 | 7:56 AM
Sports News
Ex-coach gets probation for exposing himself to teen girls November 28, 2017 | 7:34 AM
MLB
Court dismisses lawsuit filed by widow of ex-pitcher Fidrych November 28, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree fight during Sunday's game.
NFL
Talib, Crabtree suspended 2 games each for fighting November 27, 2017 | 11:16 PM