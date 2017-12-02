The Red Sox defended the Celtics in a friendly Twitter war with the Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers unveiled their new red statement jerseys last week. And while the uniforms were positively received by their players, forward Ed Davis had one condition: He didn’t want to also wear red socks.
The Trail Blazers tweeted, “Sorry, @RedSox,” in response to the news.
The Red Sox — who have engaged in their fair share of Twitter banter — replied, “That’s cool. We’re kind of into green when it comes to basketball,” with a shamrock emoji for the Celtics.
To which the Trail Blazers responded, “Green *is* the color of envy,” with a GIF of former Celtics forward Evan Turner beating Jordon Mickey to the hoop.
But the Red Sox had the ultimate comeback, tweeting a copy of both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference standings to highlight Boston’s league-best 18-4 record and Portland’s corresponding 13-8.
Their response amused the Celtics while antagonizing the Blazers.
