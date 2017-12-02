The Red Sox defended the Celtics in a friendly Twitter war with the Trail Blazers

Jayson Tatum first pitch Red Sox
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum throws the ceremonial first pitch of a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
The Portland Trail Blazers unveiled their new red statement jerseys last week. And while the uniforms were positively received by their players, forward Ed Davis had one condition: He didn’t want to also wear red socks.

The Trail Blazers tweeted, “Sorry, @RedSox,” in response to the news.

The Red Sox — who have engaged in their fair share of Twitter banter — replied, “That’s cool. We’re kind of into green when it comes to basketball,” with a shamrock emoji for the Celtics.

To which the Trail Blazers responded, “Green *is* the color of envy,” with a GIF of former Celtics forward Evan Turner beating Jordon Mickey to the hoop.

But the Red Sox had the ultimate comeback, tweeting a copy of both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference standings to highlight Boston’s league-best 18-4 record and Portland’s corresponding 13-8.

Their response amused the Celtics while antagonizing the Blazers.

