Gordon Hayward’s wife shared another update on his injury recovery
Robyn Hayward caused a bit of a stir with her Instagram story Wednesday afternoon.
Hayward posted a video of her husband, Gordon, playing video games with their older daughter, Bernie, on his lap. While Gordon’s gaming habits are nothing new, his completely bare left foot is a surprising development to many Celtics fans.
The forward has been sidelined since the team’s season opener, when he fractured his left ankle against the Cavaliers. Boston hasn’t set a timeline for his recovery or return, but president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said at the end of November that Hayward’s next steps included getting him off crutches and into a new walking boot before then moving into a brace.
One picture of Gordon Hayward without the boot on surfaces from his wife's Instagram and everyone starts going crazy. Might need a doctor to chime in on just how long he should have been in the boot and if this means anything.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 6, 2017