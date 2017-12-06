Gordon Hayward’s wife shared another update on his injury recovery

Robyn Hayward caused a bit of a stir with her Instagram story Wednesday afternoon.

Hayward posted a video of her husband, Gordon, playing video games with their older daughter, Bernie, on his lap. While Gordon’s gaming habits are nothing new, his completely bare left foot is a surprising development to many Celtics fans.

—Robyn Hawyard Instagram

The forward has been sidelined since the team’s season opener, when he fractured his left ankle against the Cavaliers. Boston hasn’t set a timeline for his recovery or return, but president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said at the end of November that Hayward’s next steps included getting him off crutches and into a new walking boot before then moving into a brace.

One picture of Gordon Hayward without the boot on surfaces from his wife's Instagram and everyone starts going crazy. Might need a doctor to chime in on just how long he should have been in the boot and if this means anything. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 6, 2017