Jaylen Brown’s putback dunk on Pau Gasol drew a priceless reaction from the Celtics bench

Kyrie Irving wasn’t the only one to throw down a surprising dunk during the Celtics’ losing effort Friday night in San Antonio.

Jaylen Brown’s putback slam on frequent dunk victim Pau Gasol showed the second-year guard’s new goggles certainly aren’t impeding his leaping ability.

It also got Irving and the entire Celtics bench on their feet.

Jaylen Brown threw it down and the Celtics bench threw it up. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/Jz2EyAFGMI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 9, 2017

Unfortunately, Brown himself didn’t actually get to enjoy the glory of his play as much as his teammates. Might have to readjust the goggles next time.

Brown on his put-back dunk: “I had my eyes closed when I dunked it. The goggles were in the way and I couldn’t see the ball.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 9, 2017