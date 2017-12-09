Jaylen Brown’s putback dunk on Pau Gasol drew a priceless reaction from the Celtics bench

Brown said later that he couldn't actually see when it happened.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) loses control of the ball during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown pictured during Friday's game against the Spurs. –Eric Gay / AP
By
8:29 AM

Kyrie Irving wasn’t the only one to throw down a surprising dunk during the Celtics’ losing effort Friday night in San Antonio.

Jaylen Brown’s putback slam on frequent dunk victim Pau Gasol showed the second-year guard’s new goggles certainly aren’t impeding his leaping ability.

It also got Irving and the entire Celtics bench on their feet.

Unfortunately, Brown himself didn’t actually get to enjoy the glory of his play as much as his teammates. Might have to readjust the goggles next time.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Adam Gase Bill Belichick
NFL
In his young coaching career, Adam Gase follows Bill Belichick's style December 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) for the winning shot in the final seconds during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 105-102. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Boston Celtics
Aldridge, Ginobili rescue Spurs against Celtics, 105-102 December 9, 2017 | 12:09 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Japan's starter Shohei Ohtani pitches against South Korea during the first inning of their semifinal game at the Premier12 world baseball tournament at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.Japanese star Shohei Ohtani is bringing his arm and bat to the Los Angeles Angels, pairing him with two-time MVP Mike Trout. Ohtani's agent put out a statement Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, saying the prized two-way player had decided to sign with the Angels, a surprise winner over Seattle, Texas and several other teams. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
MLB
Shohei Ohtani chooses the LA Angels December 8, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh gestures to referee Terry McAuley.
New England Patriots
What the Dolphins are saying about the Patriots this week December 8, 2017 | 5:11 PM
FILE - In this April 10, 2016, file photo, United States' Hope Solo waits for the team's international friendly soccer match against Colombia in Chester, Pa. Former national team goalkeeper Solo says she’s running for president of U.S. Soccer. Solo made the announcement Thursday night, Dec. 7, 2017, on Facebook. It comes less than a week after current U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said he will not seek a fourth term. His decision came in the wake of the October failure of the U.S. men's team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Soccer
Hope Solo announces candidacy for president of US Soccer on Facebook December 8, 2017 | 2:10 PM
The two guys on the right have some chemistry. Just wait until the guy on the left joins them. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Celtics
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 December 8, 2017 | 1:55 PM
David Backes Danton Heinen Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Backes scores 2 goals as Bruins beat Coyotes 6-1 December 7, 2017 | 10:02 PM
Jahil Okafor
NBA
76ers agree trade Jahil Okafor, 2nd-round pick to Brooklyn December 7, 2017 | 8:25 PM
Nate Solder son Hudson Patriots
New England Patriots
Nate Solder named Patriots nominee for NFL Man of Year December 7, 2017 | 8:24 PM
Ndamukong
New England Patriots
Ndamukong Suh wants a repeat of Tom Brady's sideline outburst December 7, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Bill Steve Belichick
New England Patriots
Watch an emotional Bill Belichick describe his dad's legacy December 7, 2017 | 3:12 PM
Stephon Gilmore New England Patriots
New England Patriots
5 things to watch for in the Patriots-Dolphins game December 7, 2017 | 3:10 PM
Aly Raisman Olympics gymnastics
Olympics
Aly Raisman releases statement against Dr. Larry Nassar December 7, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Tre White Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Tre'Davious White calls Rob Gronkowski's suspension 'a joke' December 7, 2017 | 1:53 PM
J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
Sports Q
Who should the Red Sox' priority be in free agency or trade? December 7, 2017 | 1:52 PM
Danny Ainge Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge gave a promising update on Hayward's recovery December 7, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Media
Chad Finn: Kyrie Irving has been almost indescribable for even the Celtics' play-by-play announcer December 7, 2017 | 1:34 PM
Former Revs' player Taylor Twellman helps kick off the MIAA's Concussion Awareness Week in 2016. The ThinkTaylor (Twellman) Foundation speaks to Groton-Dunstable athletic department for being state winner in their campaign.
Soccer
Taylor Twellman on Revs' new coach, the Krafts, and his viral World Cup rant December 7, 2017 | 12:42 PM
Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, left, stands with his attorney Shannon Smith as he pleads guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Judge Janice Cunningham's courtroom in Eaton County, Mich. (Matthew Dae /Lansing State Journal via AP)
Olympics
Dr. Larry Nassar gets 60-year prison sentence for child porn December 7, 2017 | 12:32 PM
Larry Bird box score
Boston Celtics
An oral history of Larry Bird's 60-point game December 7, 2017 | 10:36 AM
Micah Hyde Rob Gronkowski
New England Patriots
Bills players reportedly 'want to put them hands' on Rob Gronkowski December 7, 2017 | 9:07 AM
John Farrell managed the Red Sox from 2013-2017.
Boston Red Sox
John Farrell offered his thoughts on the Red Sox' managerial change December 7, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Why basketball is more than just a game for Kyrie Irving December 7, 2017 | 7:32 AM
Browns tackle Joe Thomas has become a leader for the young team.
New England Patriots
Joe Thomas raised a question about the worth of Tom Brady and Roger Goodell December 7, 2017 | 7:14 AM
Tom Brady street sign cut outs
New England Patriots
Teacher uses Tom Brady photos to slow down drivers in school zone December 7, 2017 | 1:48 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving, short-handed Celtics earn 97-90 win over Mavericks December 6, 2017 | 11:58 PM
NFL
Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment December 6, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Isaiah Thomas is getting closer to making his Cavaliers debut December 6, 2017 | 6:26 PM
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward's wife shared another update on his recovery December 6, 2017 | 5:33 PM
Roger Goodell NFL commissioner
NFL
Roger Goodell signs 5-year contract extension December 6, 2017 | 4:15 PM