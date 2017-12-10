Celtics beat Pistons 91-81, getting revenge for rare loss

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford drives to the hoop against the Detroit Pistons.
Boston Celtics forward Al Horford, center, goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons forwards Stanley Johnson (7) and Tobias Harris, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) –The Associated Press
By
LARRY LAGE
AP,
December 10, 2017

DETROIT (AP) — Al Horford had 18 points, Kyrie Irving scored 16 and the Boston Celtics get revenge for a rare loss, beating the Detroit Pistons 91-81 on Sunday.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics bounced back from a loss Friday night at San Antonio, extending their feat of losing consecutive games only once this season.

The Pistons, meanwhile, have lost six straight for the first time since late in the 2014-15 season.

Boston shut down the Pistons’ offense after giving up a season-high 118 points to them in a loss at home last month. The Celtics held Detroit to a season low in points and forced it to miss two-thirds of its shots.

Advertisement

Boston’s Jaylen Brown scored 12, reserve Marcus Smart had 12 points and smooth-shooting rookie Jayson Tatum scored 11. Tatum made a 3-pointer late in the game to help hold off a potential comeback by the Pistons.

Detroit’s Tobias Harris scored 19, reserve Anthony Tolliver had 15 points and Avery Bradley scored 12 against his former team. Ish Smith added 11 points off the bench, taking advantage of an opportunity to play in place of cold-shooting Reggie Jackson.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Marcus Morris, who was acquired in last summer’s trade with Detroit for Bradley, didn’t play and is expected to sit out the next game before having his left knee evaluated in Boston.

Pistons: Jackson was 0 for 9 and scored two points on free throws. … Andre Drummond made his first shot late in the game after missing his first four attempts and finished with six points and 15 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Wrap up a three-game road trip Monday night at Chicago.

Pistons: End a three-game homestand Tuesday night against Denver.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
NFL
McCoy scores to seal Bills' 13-7 OT win over Colts December 10, 2017 | 4:47 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo passing against the Texans.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo leads 49ers to 26-16 win over Texans December 10, 2017 | 4:43 PM
Tom Savage of the Houston Texans is hit by Elvis Dumervil of the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Taylor Twellman was not happy about an NFL player returning after injury December 10, 2017 | 4:43 PM
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, right, misses a field goal during the first half in Buffalo's blizzard.
NFL
The Patriots missed playing in a Buffalo snow storm by a week, but Adam Vinatieri did not December 10, 2017 | 3:02 PM
In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks during a post game news conference following an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Miami Gardens, Fla. New England plays at Miami on Monday night, Dec. 11.
New England Patriots
Dolphins' Gase seeks breakthrough win against Patriots December 10, 2017 | 12:47 PM
In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Miami Gardens, Fla. New England plays at Miami on Monday night, Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about this week's Patriots-Dolphins game December 10, 2017 | 10:07 AM
Giancarlo Stanton
Boston Red Sox
Giancarlo Stanton deal is one more reason to hate the Yankees December 10, 2017 | 8:24 AM
The Bruins celebrate a goal against the Islanders.
Boston Bruins
Goals by Marchand, DeBrusk lead Bruins past Islanders 3-1 December 9, 2017 | 11:45 PM
Sports News
Angels welcome Ohtani, plot course for 2-way Japanese star December 9, 2017 | 9:59 PM
Toronto FC players celebrate a goal by midfielder Victor Vazquez (obscured) in stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders.
Soccer
Toronto beats Seattle 2-0 to win first MLS Cup title December 9, 2017 | 9:37 PM
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, winner of the Heisman Trophy, kisses the trophy Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in New York.
College Sports
Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy in landslide December 9, 2017 | 9:03 PM
Sports News
Field goal try wide on final play, Army holds off Navy 14-13 December 9, 2017 | 8:40 PM
Boston College wins
College Sports
These photos of BC fans celebrating their Duke upset are pure joy December 9, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Chestnut Hill, MA - 12/09/2017 - (2nd Half) Boston College Eagles guard Ky Bowman (0) had the rebound as time ran out on Duke as it was upset 89-84 by BC. BC hosts No. 1 Duke in ACC basketball game at Conte Forum. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian Benbow, Topic: 10Duke-BC basketball, LOID: 8.4.299977544.
College Sports
Watch BC students storm the court after beating top-ranked Duke December 9, 2017 | 4:04 PM
Boston College's Nik Popovic, center left, and Duke's Wendell Carter Jr, center right, chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
College Sports
BC basketball upsets No. 1 Duke December 9, 2017 | 2:16 PM
Maine freshman Eduard Tralmaks scored an impressive goal Friday against Quinnipiac.
College Sports
A Maine hockey player's goal is garnering international attention December 9, 2017 | 9:24 AM
Celtics bench reaction to Jaylen Brown dunk
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown's impressive putback dunk drew a priceless reaction from the Celtics bench December 9, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Adam Gase Bill Belichick
NFL
In his young career, Adam Gase follows Bill Belichick's style December 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
College Sports
Heisman favorite Baker Mayfield is an unconventional NFL prospect December 9, 2017 | 4:21 AM
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) for the winning shot in the final seconds during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 105-102. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Boston Celtics
Aldridge, Ginobili rescue Spurs against Celtics, 105-102 December 9, 2017 | 12:09 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Patriots won 23-3. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady still feels bad about outburst with Josh McDaniels December 9, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward watches the Boston Celtics take on the San Antonio Spurs. At left is his trainer Jason Smeathers.
Boston Celtics
A night out with Gordon Hayward, discussing his recovery, his team, and his eventual return December 9, 2017 | 12:00 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Japan's starter Shohei Ohtani pitches against South Korea during the first inning of their semifinal game at the Premier12 world baseball tournament at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.Japanese star Shohei Ohtani is bringing his arm and bat to the Los Angeles Angels, pairing him with two-time MVP Mike Trout. Ohtani's agent put out a statement Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, saying the prized two-way player had decided to sign with the Angels, a surprise winner over Seattle, Texas and several other teams. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
MLB
Shohei Ohtani chooses the LA Angels December 8, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh gestures to referee Terry McAuley.
New England Patriots
What the Dolphins are saying about the Patriots this week December 8, 2017 | 5:11 PM
FILE - In this April 10, 2016, file photo, United States' Hope Solo waits for the team's international friendly soccer match against Colombia in Chester, Pa. Former national team goalkeeper Solo says she’s running for president of U.S. Soccer. Solo made the announcement Thursday night, Dec. 7, 2017, on Facebook. It comes less than a week after current U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said he will not seek a fourth term. His decision came in the wake of the October failure of the U.S. men's team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Soccer
Hope Solo announces candidacy for president of US Soccer on Facebook December 8, 2017 | 2:10 PM
The two guys on the right have some chemistry. Just wait until the guy on the left joins them. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Celtics
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 December 8, 2017 | 1:55 PM
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton waits for his glove to go to the outfield during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Boston Red Sox
Yankees are said to have a deal to acquire Giancarlo Stanton December 8, 2017 | 12:00 AM
David Backes Danton Heinen Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Backes scores 2 goals as Bruins beat Coyotes 6-1 December 7, 2017 | 10:02 PM
Jahil Okafor
NBA
76ers agree trade Jahil Okafor, 2nd-round pick to Brooklyn December 7, 2017 | 8:25 PM
Nate Solder son Hudson Patriots
New England Patriots
Nate Solder named Patriots nominee for NFL Man of Year December 7, 2017 | 8:24 PM