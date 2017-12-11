Marcus Morris reportedly will miss ‘extended time’ with knee injury

Marcus Morris Boston Celtics
Marcus Morris celebrates after hitting a three-point shot during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
December 11, 2017

After missing the Celtics’ first eight games of the season due to knee soreness, Marcus Morris is reportedly slated to miss another string of games for the same reason.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, Morris will be sidelined for an indefinite period of time because his left knee has continued to nag him since returning to the court at the beginning of November. The 6-foot-9 forward has played in 16 games this season, averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Although Morris has been able to consistently contribute both as a starter and off the bench, it has been increasingly evident his condition is nowhere near 100-percent. The 28-year-old is always listed as inactive for the second leg of back-to-back games in order to offer his knee more time to recover.

Advertisement

Charania’s report did not include a timeline, but the Boston Herald‘s Steve Bulpett said Morris told him he could miss “a couple of weeks.” He has been ruled out for the Celtics’ Monday night contest against the Bulls and will be re-evaluated Tuesday when the team returns to Boston.

The Boston Globe‘s Adam Himmelsbach added that Morris’ issue with his knee might not be the existing soreness, after all. According to Himmelsbach, Morris said the current discomfort “feels like something new.” Either way, he wants to address the injury as soon as possible.

